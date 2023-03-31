Jeremy Renner's Nephew Reveals First Thoughts He Had After Watching Horrifying Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner's nephew recently recounted the terrifying moment three months ago when his uncle was injured. He didn't think his uncle would make it after Renner stepped in to save him from a snowplow accident.

An hour-long special with Diane Sawyer was announced on Wednesday, and it will feature the Hawkeye star in an emotional first interview since the accident. Fans will also get to see some of his family members opening up about the details of the accident and Renner's remarkable survival. An emotional two-minute trailer for the interview, which is called Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph, was also released Wednesday, ahead of the sit-down interview, which airs on April 6.

According to the New York Post, Renner's nephew told Sawyer that he "could just perfectly see" the marvel star "in a pool of blood coming from his head," following the incident in which Renner risked his life for his family member. "And I ran up to him … you know, I didn't think he was alive," the actor's nephew added, getting visibly and audibly emotional.

Jeremy Renner also recalled all the pain he experienced after being critically injured by his snowplow three months ago. He said that he’d get run over by a snowplow “again” if it meant saving his nephew. “I’d do it again,” he is seen telling a shocked Diane Sawyer in the trailer of his first sit-down interview since the freak accident. “Yeah, I’d do it again because it’s going right at my nephew.”

Renner's family can be seen in the video above regaling how disturbing it was to witness, and describing how the Hawkeye star appeared to be dead in the immediate aftermath. While that was almost the case, Renner has no regrets, boldly telling Sawyer that he'd do the same thing today, if he needed to.

"I'd do it again," Renner says. "Yeah, I'd do it again. Because it's going right at my nephew." Audio of the 911 call reporting the accident is also featured in the preview clip. It's unsettling to hear, as Renner can be heard in the background moaning in pain. As Sawyer lists the extensive injuries endured by Renner in the accident, the actor can be seen fighting back tears. He ends up choking up a bit when Sawyer goes on to describe how Renner had communicated "I'm sorry" to his family in sign language while in the hospital.

Despite his injuries, which include shattered ribs, a broken mandible, a broken leg and so much more, the Avengers star hopes one day to get back to performing his own stunts. “I chose to survive, it’s not going to kill me, no way,” he says of his injuries. “I’ve lost a lot of flesh and bone in this experience, but I’ve been refueled and refilled with love and titanium.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jesse Grant

The actor, known for his daredevil stunts as the archer Hawkeye in The Avengers movies and Disney Plus television series, says at one point that he wondered what his body would look like in the aftermath. “Am I just going to be a spine and a brain, like a science experiment?”

The interview — which airs ahead of the April 12 premiere of Renner’s new Disney Plus series Rennervations — also shows footage of his hospital stay, including photos of him bruised, bandaged, and wired up to machines, and embarking on a period of intensive physical therapy

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

On Sunday, the actor posted a video on Twitter in which he is seen walking on an antigravity treadmill as he continues his slow recovery. a testimony to his tireless will to survive.

At one point during the interview, Sawyer asks the actor if, when he looks in the mirror now, he sees a new face. “No,” he says, “I see a lucky man.”