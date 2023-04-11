Jeremy Renner's Neighbour Says Actor 'Died For a Few Seconds' After Snowplow Crash

There is new information regarding Avengers actor Jeremy Renner's horrific snowplow accident, this time from his neighbors. Rich Kovach and Barb Fletcher reported that they thought that the actor had passed away for a few seconds after the accident. According to a report by Marca, his bluish-green color for mere seconds made them question if the actor was in a critical condition or had perhaps even passed away.

In a recent ABC News interview with Diane Sawyer, Kovach gives a detailed description of what he saw the minute he got to the scene of the accident. "It was the blood, lots of blood and he was just in so much pain" he mentions in the interview. He goes on to note how he may have "seen the skull" and blood just oozing out and recalled the "sounds that were coming out of him." Fletcher, Kovach's wife was also present on the scene and rushed to aid him with towels. Rich and Barb expressed how they were incredibly concerned over the actor's condition and wanted him to get immediate help.

Renner describes the "Snowplow incident" to BBC as a "mistake that he paid for." According to their reports, Renner, with his nephew Alexander Fries, 27, was trying to move one of the family trucks out of the snow. When the 6.5-tonne vehicle started to skid on ice straight toward them, Renner put his foot out of the cab to make sure Alex wasn't in its way, and unfortunately, he did this without setting his parking break which in turn caused Renner to lose his footing and fall.

Afraid that his nephew may get "sandwiched" in the snow, he attempted to get back onto the vehicle but to his surprise, he stepped on its moving wheel which propelled him forward when was run over by the snowplow. Renner suffered more than 30 broken bones including a fractured skull and blunt force trauma to the chest as a result of the accident and wasn't discharged from the hospital until January 17, after which he was sent home to recover. There were also reports of how the actor penned down his last words for his family after the traumatic incident, in the event he didn't survive.

After the actor was in a much more stable condition, he sent out a post via Instagram thanking everyone for their kind words and mentioning how he was "too messed up to type." He sent out his love to his fans, and love came pouring in from across the globe, from his co-stars to his many fans, wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. The actor says that he has "no regrets" and would do it again if he needed to save his family.

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

The Avengers actor recently posted a video of his recovery progress on Twitter on an "anti-gravity treadmill". The actor mentions how he needs to find "other things" to occupy his time so that his body can recover at "his will."