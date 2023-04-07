Jeremy Renner Reveals What His Daughter Told Him After His Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner could only think about his family during his recovery from the terrifying New Year's Day snowplow accident, and this has been one of the biggest factors in his recovery. In his first interview since, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star spoke to Diane Sawyer briefly about what Ava told him after the scary accident that occurred after they'd had a big family New Year's Eve party the night before. "She didn't have to say anything," said the father of one, 52, with emotion in his voice. "She said she's scared. She said she loved me."

The two-time Oscar nominee sat down with Diane Sawyer for his first television appearance since his New Year's Day snowplow accident, in a special titled Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph, which aired Thursday night on ABC. The Hawkeye actor — the father to daughter Ava, 10, whom he shares with ex Sonni Pacheco — is still recovering from the devastating January 1 incident that saw him break more than 30 bones.

Renner also recalled writing a note to his family while in the hospital, which helped them realize he was going to be okay. "I wrote, 'Holy f---,' and they start laughing and they kind of [say], 'Oh, his personality is back, he's there, he's doing all right,' and I'm like, 'What the hell happened? I'm so sorry guys,' " the actor said. "That was the first time that I was back. Beautiful. It was beautiful to have, to wake up to. All those sweet faces."

As per People, the star also said he recalls using sign language to say "I'm sorry" to his family after the incident. "This is what I talk to my family about from all their perspectives, which are horrifying, that I put upon them," Renner said. "What we just endured. That's real love. It's suffering. But that feeds the seeds of what love is."

Last month, the Avengers actor, 52, celebrated daughter Ava's 10th birthday with a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story, sharing that her "hugs and love" have helped "heal me so incredibly fast" as he continues to recover from his New Year's Day accident that left him severely injured.

"Happy 10th Birthday to you!!!! So very proud of you in every way. Your hugs and your love, have healed me so incredibly fast," he began his message alongside a picture of the pair where Ava's face is concealed by a heart sticker. "I stand up for you, and I am stronger than before because of you," Renner continued. "I am your Father, I am your protector, and I am only yours. I love you, Daddy."

Image Source: Instagram | Jeremy Renner

Renner is set to make his first public appearance since the accident on Tuesday, when he attends the Los Angeles premiere of his Disney+ reality series Rennervations for a screening and live Q&A portion. Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph will be available to stream on Hulu on Friday, April 7.