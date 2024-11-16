Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Staffer Breaks Silence on Her Involvement in Diddy's Scandal: "If You Knew..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jennifer Lopez were one of Hollywood's most popular couples in the late 1990s. However, their relationship was marred by infidelity. Fast forward to the present as allegations mount against Diddy's alleged misdeeds, his relationships with both peers and exes have come under intense scrutiny. Recent surfacing of pictures of the couple fighting at a party on a night a 13-year-old was allegedly abused, has dragged Lopez into the scandal. Lopez has stayed quiet on the matter and the federal charges against Diddy, fueling suspicion. In light of the sane, recently a former staffer from Lopez’s past stepped forward to defend her.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs & Jennifer Lopez at the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By SGranitz)

As reported by Fandom Wire, Thea de Sousa, an ex-staffer, said, "If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy." De Sousa, who worked with Lopez in the 2002 movie Maid in Manhattan, added, "She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn’t a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts a woman and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life. [Lopez] does not deserve to be conflated with [Combs’] shocking and criminal misdeeds."

To make matters worse, billionaire Elon Musk recently questioned Lopez's trustworthiness when she expressed opposition to Donald Trump's reelection and supported Vice President and Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris. Alongside fellow Trump supporter Joe Rogan, Musk brought up Lopez's 1999–2001 relationship with Combs during a podcast segment. As reported by the New York Post, he said, “J. Lo was like his ex-girlfriend and it’s like now deciding she is like warning people against Trump. How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, okay. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her opinion.”

Recently when ambushed by paparazzi during a film screening for her film Unstoppable, Lopez ignored a question about Diddy and abruptly left the venue with her bodyguard, as reported by Marca. In the past, Lopez reflected on her whirlwind romance with Diddy and described it as stormy and emotionally draining. In another interview, she revealed that Combs repeatedly asked for a divorce, even though the two were never married, as reported by The Mirror. Meanwhile, Diddy once in an interview admitted that he had only dated Lopez to make his ex Kim Porter jealous and win her back.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)