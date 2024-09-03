Jennifer Lopez Was Once Idolized by Kim Kardashian Which Led to a Strong Friendship Later

In an interview, Alex Rodriguez once opened up about the "very, very close" friendship between his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, and reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian. According to PEOPLE, Rodriguez emphasized, "Kim and Jennifer are very, very close, and she's almost like a mentee of Jennifer, and Jennifer's mentored her a lot over the years."

The former MLB player highlighted the dynamics of their relationship, emphasizing the mutual mentorship that has developed over the years. Rodriguez described the exchange between them as going "back and forth," showcasing the depth and longevity of their connection. He expressed the joy of spending time with Kardashian, referring to it as "nice to do anything with Kim and our family."

Rodriguez also provided a glimpse into their hangout sessions, revealing that the trio often spends holidays together, enjoying movie nights, karaoke, and other fun activities. He even shared that Kardashian is a "really good" singer, offering a playful insight into their shared experiences. Notably, the three celebrities once collaborated on a holiday campaign to promote the Portal device. The campaign featured Kardashian and Lopez wearing face packs and discussing "top-secret" holiday party ideas before Rodriguez made a surprise entrance.

The collaboration not only showcased their friendship but also added a touch of festive flair to their collective endeavors. When Lopez and Rodriguez attended Kardashian's star-studded Christmas Eve party, marking a tradition that is likely to continue. Their friendship and collaboration extend beyond public appearances, with Kardashian expressing her admiration for Lopez on social media.

A couple of years back, she took to her Instagram Story to share her disbelief at the turn of events, saying, "If you would have said to me 10 years ago, 'Jennifer Lopez is coming over to your house to watch a movie and to have dinner,' I never would have imagined this would have been my life!" The reality TV star emphasized that dreams do come true and celebrated her friendship with the Hustlers star.

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was criticized after she discussed her struggles as a single mom while appearing on the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, in May, igniting conversation about the hurdles of single parenting, even with the help of nannies and chefs. On an episode of her show, The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder opened up about her experience as a single parent and responded to the criticism. Expressing her emotions in a confessional she said, "I think I'm still learning how to be a single parent, and I just did the Jay Shetty podcast where I spoke about parenting, and I mean, I should be used to it now, but everyone had a lot to say." The episode continued the reality star's European adventure with her seven-year-old son, Saint, and his soccer friends.

