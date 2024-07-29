Jennifer Lopez Reveals She 'Shed Some Tears' on Her Birthday Amid Rumors of Separation From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her 55th birthday was a day full of amazing memories. The singer thanked her fans for "being there" for her as she shared about shedding some tears. "I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed," JLo wrote as reported by The Independent.

The Dance Again hitmaker posted the caption with pictures of her posing with her birthday cake. "I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much," she added. The songstress' heartfelt note aired a few speculations about her missing husband Ben Affleck as he missed attending her star-studded birthday bash. Rumors of them living separately due to irreconcilable differences have made many headlines, however, none of them have confirmed their separation officially.

Lopez opened up about the tough times that she endured before celebrating her 55th birthday. The Bridgerton-themed party was attended by several well-known faces of Hollywood. The Grammy-nominated singer adorned a green regal gown as she sat in a throne-like furniture piece while hosting her guests who also appeared in period outfits. "It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile, and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside," she shared.

"I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times," she continued. Furthermore, thanking her fans and dear ones, she concluded by writing, "I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty, and most importantly your love. 🤍 Thank you, Thank you, Thank you…Always, Jennifer."

#JenniferLopez is declaring that “Happy Days Are Here Again” in a birthday duet with her friend and vocal coach Steve Mackie! ❤️🎶 (🎥: @jlo) pic.twitter.com/ZSLjRyGsyy — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 25, 2024

Previously, JLo had canceled her music tour, This Is Me...Live to spend some time with her family. The singer apologized for the eleventh-hour cancellation on her website. The special message by Lopez to her fans read, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …" as reported by US Weekly.