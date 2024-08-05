When Jennifer Lopez Was 'Furious' Over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Reunion Pictures

After being seen out and about with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Jennifer Lopez was notably absent, Ben Affleck found himself in hot water last year. When it comes to the duo Affleck and Lopez, there have been many stories in the public regarding discord between the couple's marital life ever since they got back together. As such, photos of Affleck and ex-wife Garner out and about once prompted an outpouring of support for Lopez. Moreover, the iconic singer herself was reported to have been seething over these images.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by BG004/Bauer-Griffin

A source informed Closer Online, "J-Lo is absolutely furious and feels like she’s been blindsided by these pictures. Ben’s been insisting they were completely innocent – and J-Lo does believe him – but he’s also been unrepentant. He keeps saying Jennifer’s like his sister at this point and if J-Lo’s going to get jealous and throw tantrums over a harmless cuddle, then the problem’s on her. It’s a real war of attrition here that’s threatening to blow up."

As per SheKnows, the exes and their 14-year-old daughter Seraphina were photographed in Affleck's vehicle. Garner was seen grinning from behind the rear seat as she watched her daughter ride a shotgun with her father. Before Garner exited his car, the former couple had a touching moment. In one snapshot, Garner could be seen sitting behind Affleck in the driver's seat, leaning forward and smiling. Garner looked at their baby as she was laughing, and Affleck leaned back against his ex-wife with a silly grin on his face in another snap of the co-parents hugging. Garner was also seen beaming as she retracted her arm from her ex-husband's seat.

Pictures of the ex-spouses hanging around caused an online frenzy of speculation and analysis. Fans posted messages of support for Lopez, speculating that the photographs had made her feel anxious or uneasy. One fan tweeted, "Garner is a dangerous, obsessed woman, using kids to control a very weak man, one with addiction and depression issues." Another one wrote, "I’m happy they are moving passed him saying that she made him drink because he was so unhappy with her and their kids." A third commented, "Ben and Garner are the real ‘Bennifer’. They belong together with their kids but Ben is a fool."

A source told ET in June that Garner and Lopez had gotten along well as they worked to find a happy medium for their mixed family. An insider provided this description of their dynamic as 'very cordial and very healthy and functioning.' The source further claimed that Garner was in a "great space and feels good about where things currently stand with the new family dynamic," and "they [JLo and Garner] have open communication and both are working to make this transition the best it could possibly be."

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on September 30, 2023. It has since been updated.