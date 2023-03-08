Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Pull Out of Purchasing $34.5 Million Mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are backing out of a home purchase. The couple has dropped out of escrow once again on a house they were about to buy, according to a new report from TMZ over the weekend. It's unclear why JLo, 53, and her new husband, 50, decided the massive home worth $34.5 million in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles was not for them. The home offers seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms and is located in the prestigious Rustic Canyon. It also has a six-car garage, a detached guest house, a pool, and a dining room with a fireplace, as well as a chic bar, per Daily Mail.

On the patio is a jacuzzi and an outdoor kitchen, according to its listing. In addition to a wine cellar, home gym, and health spa, the property's primary suite boasts a private balcony, dual bathrooms, and closets. Affleck and Lopez visited the aforementioned mansion earlier this week and were photographed leaving the property after taking a look at it. They were supposed to close escrow last Friday, but they pulled out just before signing, sealing, and delivering. The outlet reported Ben and Jen had recently looked at other houses in the same area, including one at twice the asking price of the home they allegedly rejected.

The comprehensive search to find a home for the newlyweds and their family has been going on for about a year. The pair were often photographed visiting high-priced properties around Los Angeles. At one point, it was believed Jen and Ben would be renovating the sizeable mansion. The All I Have singer owns in Bel-Air with a move-in date set for later this year. The Shotgun Wedding star has since put it on the market for $42.5 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It was reportedly undergoing renovations last August. The couple married last year, having rekindled a relationship that dates back to the early 2000s. Over the last few years, they have faced their fair share of controversies but have successfully been able to navigate them prior to tying the knot with each other.

Before getting back together with Ben in April 2021, Jennifer was living in Miami, Florida with her twins Max and Emme, 15. She shares her kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, 54. Ben reportedly sold off his $30 million Pacific Palisades home over the summer. He had purchased it amid his split from ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50, in 2018. They share three children: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Sam, 11. Jennifer and Ben have rented Australian billionaire James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion amid their house hunt.