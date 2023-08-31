Jennifer Lawrence Once Took a Nasty Dig at Lindsay Lohan Causing Her Whole Family to React to the Insult

A nasty verbal feud between Jennifer Lawrence and Lindsay Lohan once made headlines after the former's appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The 33-year-old passed a distasteful remark about Lohan's addiction problem, which prompted her whole family to respond to the insult, fans included.

Image Source: Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

The Hunger Games star appeared on the show in 2015 and discussed working too hard for herself, per The Things. She candidly remarked, "I am a puker." Lawrence continued, "I don't stop working because I am a show pony. I don't have a choice. So I just keep going until my body is like, 'If we don't make her barf or pass out, she won't stop.'"

So far, so good until she brought the 37-year-old actress into the picture and ripped her. She further added, "I get like Lindsay Lohan-grade exhaustion but without any drugs or alcohol. I'm always in bed early. I'm still tired." Her mean remark about the Mean Girls star didn't take long to escalate and certainly didn't sit well with her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Lohan's sister, Aliana, in particular, was highly offended by Lawrence's ignorant words. Her vile dig at Lohan affected her fans, and if not more, the No Hard Feelings star lost at least one fan. She tweeted in response, "I never breathe life into negativity, but I stand by my family. Disappointed in Jennifer Lawrence. You lost a fan."

Lohan responded to her sister's supportive tweet and wrote, "Thank you, sister. Maybe who you're referring to should learn to support others like #mayaangelou." She tweeted a picture of Angelou's quote: "You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I'll rise."

That's not all. Lawrence landed herself in hot waters with Lohan's mother as well. Dina (Lindsay's mom) reacted to her comment. "We love Jennifer Lawrence, we have always been fans of hers," Mama Lohan stated per Entertainment Tonight. "It was all unfortunate that she used Lindsay as a reference for not showing up to set and that whole bit."

Dina fired back, "It was disappointing that she didn't have her peers' back. You shouldn't trash anyone; it was just surprising. My family sticks together." Her off-hand quip was unnecessary. However, she made it and faced the public consequences. Fast forward to now, Lohan has turned her life 360 degrees and overcame all the bad habits that held her back.

In a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the actress talked about her struggle with drugs and drinking, leading to a bad reputation. Lohan confessed, "Alcohol- That, in the past, was a gateway to other things for me. I really haven't done it [cocaine] more than 10-15 times; of course, I said 3-4 because I was terrified of being judged."

She added, "But as long as I stay honest with myself and just do the work that I am willing to do, and have been willing to do and am doing, there's nothing that can stand in the way of that," reported The Mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

