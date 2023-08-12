Jennifer Lawrence Admits to Lurking on Social Media but Doesn't Post: “I Watch, I Don’t Speak”

Jennifer Lawrence plans on keeping her personal life away from the prying eyes of the media and public. The Oscar winner admits to 'lurking' on social media but avoids commenting or posting anything. “I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak," The Hunger Games actress said. She added, "There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary." Lawrence admits to coming under intense online scrutiny for maintaining a certain 'body image' and public backlash after becoming famous, the 32-year-old actress revealed, “If you are 20 pounds underweight and talk about eating pizza and fried chicken all the time. That’s not going to make people feel good about themselves.”

Also Read: Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Barely Understands Her Own Movie, 'Mother': "It's All Metaphor"

However, Lawrence 'secretly' loves to watch Tik Tok videos, she admitted it herself while appearing on a December 2021 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Red Sparrow actress revealed while being asked about her "most used app on her phone." She said, "Oh, God, I hate the answer, but TikTok, yeah." Though, Lawrence quickly added that she never "had any intentions of creating TikTok videos, but only watching them. No, I don’t make TikToks! Oh my god, can you imagine? No. No.” She added further, “I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me.”

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

The American Hustle actress shared in a 2014 interview with BBC Radio 1 that she felt the internet was like "high school all over again" and that it has "scorned" her. She said, "I will never get Twitter. I'm not very good on the phone or technology. I cannot really keep up with emails so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me." She further highlighted the reason for her not being on any social media platform, saying, "If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter that says it's me, it most certainly is not. Because the Internet has scorned me so much. And I feel like I'm that girl in high school like, 'You wanna talk about her? I'll take my hoops off, I'm ready to go,'" Lawrence revealed.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Also Read: Here's What Jennifer Lawrence And Tom Holland 'Took' From Their Movie Sets

The Mother actress had become the 'target of a sex scandal' when in 2014 hackers posted nude photos of her online. Speaking about her experience Lawrence disclosed in an interview, “I’m not crying about it anymore. I can’t be angry anymore. I can’t have my happiness rest on these people being caught, because they might not be. I need to just find my own peace.”

Lawrence does have a Twitter account going by the handle - @JLawrence_RepUs, which is an official space dedicated to public issues including voter rights, racial inequity, health care initiatives, and other social issues-related posts. Lawrence is a member of Represent Us organization, which fights corruption and supports federal reforms. During the pandemic, the Serena actress had posted a rare video on the handle requesting the public to vote from home.

Also Read: When Jennifer Lawrence “Immediately Got Rejected” for Kristen Stewart’ Bella Swan Role in 'Twilight'

References:

https://www.thethings.com/does-jennifer-lawrence-have-social-media/

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/jenniifer-lawrence-the-internet_n_6139248

https://www.thelist.com/1312482/wont-see-jennifer-lawrence-using-social-media/#:~:text=She's%20an%20online%20user%2C%20but%20not%20a%20very%20active%20one&text=Lawrence%20clarified%20in%20the%20same,'t%20hear%20from%20me.%22

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OUBqyfEsHa0

More from Inquisitr

Jennifer Lawrence Found Scary Details After She Googled Herself as ‘Ugly': "No Point in Feeling Anxious"

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Favorite Reality TV Show That She Could Watch ‘For the Rest of Her Life'