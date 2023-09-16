Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Her Near-Death Experience On a Plane That Almost Crashed

Over the years, Jennifer Lawrence has always stood out in leading roles. She has become a household name because of her roles in blockbuster series like The Hunger Games and X-Men, as well as her several award-winning performances. However, very few people are aware of her near-death experience on a flight coming from Louisville, Kentucky that shook her completely.

Jennifer Lawrence was flying from her birthplace to New York City in the summer of 2017. After hearing a loud boom, the pilot notified everyone on board that two of the plane's engines had failed. In 2017, Oprah Winfrey asked Lawrence, "Are you religious, spiritual, or both?" in an interview for the Hollywood Reporter. Lawrence confessed, "Neither. I guess I am spiritual. I’m not religious. I grew up very religious. I have a religious family, but I don’t believe in anything.

I wouldn’t call myself an atheist. I just believe in that thing, that something, whatever it is, that I do believe in." She admitted that she prays sometimes but she doesn't believe it "identifies as a man." She then recalled her accident and added, "I pray, it’s just I’m not praying to anybody specific. I grew up praying every night before bed, so I still sometimes do that, and it’s a good checking-in time. But I was in a plane that had a double-engine failure, and I was praying to God."

While referring to "whether you believe in him or not", Lawrence said, "Whether I believe in Him or not! I was like, 'I don’t know if you’re out there, but if you are, please, please [save] the airplane.'" In another interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence said, "My skeleton was all that was left in the seat (of the plane)" when she came to know about the engine failure. Even though they had been assured that an emergency landing was possible with just one working engine, the Mother actress and the rest of the passengers were still understandably anxious.

She recalled that she was trying to leave voicemails for her family members as she thought, "We were all just going to die." She further added, "I just felt guilty. Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, Pippi [her dog] was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here's this little thing who didn't ask to be a part of any of this."

Lawrence is not a religious person herself and she didn't fail to mention the reason in the same interview. While referring to "which God" she was praying on the plane, she said, "Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy." Lawrence once discussed her religious background in the past, including when she opposed the 2015 shootings at Colorado Planned Parenthood clinics. She said to Glamour, "It isn't an attack on abortions.

It's an attack on women because Planned Parenthood is so much more [than abortion]. My mom was really religious with me when I was young. She's not so much anymore. And I wouldn't have been able to get birth control if it weren't for Planned P. I wouldn't have been able to get condoms and birth control and all these things I needed as a normal teenager who was growing up in a Jesus house."

