Jennifer Lawrence Once Got a Wrong Tattoo Inked On Her Hand: 'I should've Googled it'

Sometimes, no amount of H2O can wash off your mistakes, and actress Jennifer Lawrence learned her lesson the hard way. In a 2015 interview with a Comic-Con reporter, the Hunger Games star shared her tattoo mistake. The 'wrong ink' that she got was to memorialize her love for the water, but it turned out to be "scientifically wrong."

The 33-year-old revealed a 'permanent mistake' she made while hanging out with co-star and friend Liam Hemsworth, reported by ELLE. She said, "I was with Liam's family, and everybody was getting tattoos," adding, "And I was like, well, I'm always going to need to be hydrated, so I guess I should just get H2O on my hand." But the "chemistry" of it was a bit off.

She did get the permanent tattoo but with the wrong chemical formula. She told Hit Fix reporter, "I call this tattoo a 'watered down rebellion' because it's not like a real tattoo." Lawrence further explained she got it because she always needed to be hydrated, and the H2O was supposedly meant to act as a reminder. But before anybody could point it out, she admitted the mistake.

"By the way, I know that the two is high and [in] H2O; the two is supposed to be low," the No Hard Feelings actress clarified. "I should've Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever," she lightheartedly accepted her mistake. The actress happily showed off her water tattoo on her right hand to reporters present at the event while promoting The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2.

She concluded, "It's the color of a scar, all-natural, so it's literally the most unrebellious tattoo that anybody could ever get." The tattoo didn't seem like fresh ink because the Oscar-winning actress showed up to the Coldplay concert in July with Liam and Josh Hutcherson sans tattoo. However, she debuted the tiny formula during a fashion show in Paris on July 8, 2014, reported Daily Mail.

Apparently, the co-stars made a pact to get the tattoo together. But Hemsworth and Hutcherson backed out. "We were, like, together after The Hunger Games, and Josh was gonna come and meet up, and then everybody was getting tattoos, and so I was like, 'I don't wanna get a tattoo,' so I got one the color of a scar, and I got it on wrong," as per News.com.au.

Apparently, J-Law isn't the first celebrity who experienced a tattoo fail. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom wished to get his son's name tattooed on his arm in a sweet gesture, but it got misspelled. Fans pointed out that instead of 'Flynn,' a missed code resulted in reading it as "Frynn," as per USA Today.

Similarly, singer Ariana Grande wanted the name of her new single '7 Rings' in Japanese; however, the misspelling translated it to mean a Japanese-style barbecue grill. Other Hollywood A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Emma Watson, Pete Davidson, and the like either have some punctuation mistakes, grammatical errors, or some other tattoo fails. Luckily for Lawrence, her wrong tattoo isn't too prominent for others to notice immediately unless she reveals herself.

