Miley Cyrus' Gold Dress in 'Flowers' Video was a Dig at Jennifer Lawrence's Hunger Games Premiere Outfit

Jennifer Lawrence recently felt compelled to address the ongoing affair rumors involving her and Liam Hemsworth, following fan theories that Miley Cyrus' music video for her song Flowers contained hidden meanings.

The song gained attention for its references to Cyrus' former husband Hemsworth, particularly mentioning the wildfire in Malibu that destroyed their residence. Observant fans also noticed that in the music video, Cyrus wore a Saint Laurent slinky gold dress from 1991, which bore a remarkable resemblance to a red carpet outfit Lawrence had worn in previous years. These elements sparked speculation and further discussion among viewers, per Page Six.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lawrence participated in the "Plead the Fifth" segment, where she was questioned about the circulating rumors and fan theories associated with Cyrus's popular song. Notably, Cyrus released the song on Hemsworth's 33rd birthday in January. "There was already a lot of talk that the music video was referencing a secret fling that you had with Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus." Cohen asked Lawrence, to which the actress replied, "Not true." The host inquired, "Could you kindly provide a response to this?" In response to the host's question, Lawrence eagerly provided her reply, stating, "I would love to. Not true, total rumor. I mean, we all know me and Liam, like, kissed one time. It was years after they'd broke up," referring to their onscreen kiss in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.

Lawrence further commented on the music video, expressing her perspective by saying, "So I just assumed that was, like, a coincidence." She referred to when Cyrus appeared in a gold dress that some fans believed was a reference to a gown Lawrence had worn during the 2012 Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games. Expressing appreciation, Cohen remarked, "Thank you for clearing that up." Lawrence, responding with a laugh, added, "Yes, I'm happy to."

During a British Vogue interview in May, Cyrus touched upon the speculations surrounding her song Flowers, providing some insight into the matter. "I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself. I wrote Flowers in a really different way. The chorus was originally 'I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.' It used to be more, like, the 1950s. The saddest song. Like, ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.' The song is a little fake it till you make it, which I’m a big fan of," the singer said.

