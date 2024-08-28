Jennifer Garner Trapped in 'Unsupportive' Relationship with Boyfriend Says Celebrity Matchmaker

Jennifer Garner's relationship with John Miller has been lately tested as Ben Affleck leans on ex-wife for support amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. Celebrity matchmaker Alessandra Conti recently discussed 'reclusive' and 'unsupportive' Miller and his equation with Garner while appearing on Fox News Digital. In a video, Conti said, "There have been reports that he's been uncomfortable with the type of relationship that Ben and Jen have. It is a red flag that there have been a lot of insiders coming out about his nonsupport of the very special relationship that Ben and Jen have."

According to Conti, the connection between Miller and Garner is "one of the most elusive relationships in Hollywood." She further opined, "There's such little information about the pair. John is a businessman. He, you know, he's very focused on his endeavors. And I know that he was previously married and has two kids of his own. So, that at least is aligned family wise and value-wise. But it also appears that he has really made a huge effort to keep their relationship as private as humanly possible."

How convenient for John Miller to suddenly be around. Jennifer Garner is clearly just using him to detract from her unhealthy, obsessive relationship with Ben Affleck. Plus, at this point, he’s pretty much an imaginary boyfriend. There’s private and then there’s non-existent. — Malsi (@aamalsi) August 23, 2024

According to Fox News, Conti compared the couple's relationship to Taylor Swift and her ex, Joe Alwyn. "Even though he never outwardly said anything negative about Taylor, it was such a stark difference between the way that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce...and the way that their relationship has blossomed, and they have a very private relationship. Nobody knows what's actually going on in their private conversations. However, they give the people what they want, and he's celebrating her success versus somebody who is so media averse, like a John Miller, like a Ben Affleck, even though Ben Affleck is an A-lister himself. I am not a fan of approaching a celebrity relationship in this way."

#jennifergarner is a problem. Why is her 'serious' boyfriend never around for kids' events or red carpets? Bc she still wants to be linked to Ben. If she had respect she wouldn't be everyfuckingwhere w Ben under the guise of family. She needed to step off. — Monkey Mind 🎧 💙💛 (@monkeymind11) August 21, 2024

"He [Miller] hasn't even posed with her publicly in any of the events that they've been to, which, honestly, as a matchmaker...that works with celebrities, I would say that I'm not a fan of going about a relationship in that way when you're with an A-lister," Conti argued. "While of course, privacy is wonderful, it's a wonderful goal to have, it almost shames a female celebrity into being bashful or apologetic about her career and about the level of success that she's attained."

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Leon Bennett

She added, "It kind of shows, even though he's not outwardly displaying not being a supportive partner, I would say that when somebody is so secretive about a relationship, it's [being] unsupportive." The matchmaker hoped that Miller understands that Affleck is 'family' and would "rise to the occasion," realizing that, "if anything, Garner needs him more now than ever because she is stepping up in so many ways in Ben Affleck's life."