Jennifer Garner Once Helped Homeless Man With Kind Gesture But Still Earned the Internet's Wrath

Jennifer Garner was once captured playing the samaritan to a homeless man in a wheelchair. However, the internet had polarizing reactions when the moment got photographed by a paparazzi and it was spread all over the internet. The incident occurred back in late 2023, when the actress was passing by the Santa Monica Beach area in California, per Page Six. While getting out in a parking lot, she rolled down the windows of her car after spotting a homeless gentleman in a wheelchair.

The 51-year-old 13 Going on 30 actress struck up a conversation with the man who was wearing a green t-shirt before handing over a plastic bag full of essentials to him. But soon, she realized that it wasn't enough as the man didn't have a pair of shoes on his feet. The actress immediately got down from her vehicle, fished out a pair of socks, and started putting them on the man's feet. She crouched down to offer him her pair of sneakers but she figured that they were too small for the man's feet.

The video shows that it's staged 😭 pic.twitter.com/jFs2KCPyPD — Soum_designs 💚 (@SoumDesigns) September 19, 2023

Garner then noticed that a paparazzi was taking snaps of her from a few feet away. “What size feet do you have?” she asked repeatedly, as per the outlet, “Can I buy your shoes for him? He needs a shoe.” The paparazzi asked about the man's shoe size, to which Garner replied with 10 and a half. "Oh, I’m 11! Want me to give it to him? I can give it to him,” the photographer responded and informed Garner that she didn't have to pay a dime for it. Garner then proceeded to put the paparazzi's black sneakers on the man's feet. The paparazzi also offered a blanket that he already had in his car.

aww and called paparazzi to document that pic.twitter.com/DVKMLbbFq2 — mizge (@mihailo____) September 19, 2023

When the news was shared online, people immediately got skeptical about the authenticity of the moment between Garner and the homeless man. @0xMeenz wondered, "They just magically had a photographer there and they were also the same shoe size?" @SoumDesigns quipped, "Girl it's staged as hell, you're just gullible. This video drops the day after she's called a home wrecker. Please!" @Bezi_bd supported Garner and wrote, "She's so caring, wish more celebrities had this humane side toward others."

😂😂😂this is publicly at its finest — Louie YahYah (@Louieyahyah80) September 20, 2023

@shboogies mentioned, "Thank God I'm not the only one who saw these and thought, 'holy setup.'" @Invinci26717793 added, "That is so kind and paparazzi and fans are always following celebrities with cameras, so she looks like she was out for a walk or something. Maybe she offered him the shoes as a quick fix and came back later with shoes his size or money and most people didn't even look at him. She did."

The camera happened to be there right at this moment and how did she knew who the camera man was sounds fishy to me — R S (@_rs_214) September 19, 2023

In 2024, the Daily Mail reported how Garner displayed her kindness towards yet another senior fellow who was struggling with a rental app on his phone. This incident took place when Garner was out on a shopping trip with her 18-year-old daughter, Violet. She was in California's Venice Beach area, which houses a large homeless encampment, and when she saw the man struggling, she offered him help to rent an electric scooter.