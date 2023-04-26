Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Justin Theroux for Dinner in NYC With Friends, Leaves With a Single Red Rose in Her Hand

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux were spotted enjoying a dinner together in New York City over the weekend. The former couple, who remain close friends, were seen sharing a hug before sitting down for a late-night meal with friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka at the Il Cantinori.

The sighting of Aniston and Theroux together has caused quite a stir among fans, with many wondering whether the couple could be rekindling their romance. Despite the rumors, Aniston and Theroux have been spotted together on a number of occasions over the past few years. In December 2021, the pair reunited for a table read of the 80s sitcom "The Facts of Life," where they were seen cuddling up together and getting cozy for a picture. While some fans may be hoping for a romantic reunion, it seems that the former couple are simply enjoying each other's company as friends.

Pov : It’s 2017 and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux just had a date night in NYC pic.twitter.com/35gr5dMSOV — Bey (@jenfanbase) April 24, 2023

During their dinner at Il Cantinori, Aniston and Theroux were joined by Bateman and Anka, who are also close friends of the couple. Aniston was seen leaving the restaurant with a single red rose in her hand.

Some fans have suggested that the rose could be a romantic gesture from Theroux, while others have speculated that it may simply be a gift from one of their friends. Whatever the reason behind the rose, it is clear that Aniston and Theroux share a strong bond, and that they continue to support each other both personally and professionally.

Aniston and Theroux first started dating in May 2011, after they met on the set of the 2012 movie "Wanderlust." The couple announced their engagement in August 2012, before tying the knot in a private ceremony at their home in Bel Air in August 2015, according to The Daily Mail.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Jason Merritt

Aniston and Theroux announced their separation in February 2018, revealing that they had actually separated at the end of 2017. In a joint statement, the couple insisted that their split was amicable and that they remained "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Despite their busy schedules, Aniston and Theroux have remained close friends, often appearing together at events and social gatherings. In December 2021, the pair reunited for the "The Facts of Life" table read.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

After the show, Aniston and Theroux were seen getting cozy together, with Theroux sharing a snap of the pair on his Instagram story. The picture showed Aniston and Theroux cuddled up together, with actress Ann Dowd sandwiched between them. While some fans may have been hoping for a romantic reunion between the former couple, it seems that their relationship is simply one of friendship and mutual respect.