Jennifer Aniston’s love life seems to have taken a devastating turn. The actress is currently in hot water after rumors surfaced about her alleged affair with Barack Obama and connection to his divorce speculation. However, as per her well-wishers, she is actually living a “sad and lonely” life at her huge mansion while desperately “yearning for a male company.”

According to a close acquaintance of Aniston, the 55-year-old actress is trying her best to fill up her world with whatever she has. Although she has a few great friends and three precious fur babies, she is still lonesome to the bone. “There are only so many girls’ nights or dinner parties she can host,” said the source.

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly lonely most of the time at her huge mansion, which she previously shared with her ex-husband, Justin Theroux. The source claimed that over the years, she has formed a family-like bond with her housekeepers. However, they are only around during the daytime. “Once they all are gone, she is left with her dogs and that huge house can feel empty,” the acquaintance noted.

Although it’s kind of impossible to feel sorry for the rich and famous, the insider insisted that her current life is truly sad. “Jen admits that she is lonely and sometimes misses the time when Justin was there to keep her company,” the source told RadarOnline.com.

They explained that while the Friends star doesn’t really want him back in her life, she had just never imagined that she would be single after all these years.

In 2015, Aniston tied the knot with Justin Theroux, and the couple announced their divorce only three years later. Throughout their marriage, the actress shared her $21 million Bel Air mansion with her then-husband. However, after the split up, she has been left by herself in her huge residence.

She currently resides there with her three fur babies, Sophie, Clyde, and Lord Chesterfield. Recently, the Murder Mystery star celebrated lonely holidays with the dogs.

While her acquaintance is reporting on her lonely life without a man, Jennifer is actually embroiled in a shocking dating rumor. Lately, all everyone is talking about is her alleged affair with Barack Obama.

The speculation arose from a viral social media post that claimed that a leaked message, allegedly from the actress’ friend, confirmed the relationship. According to the rumor, her alleged affair with the ex-US president is “definitely not a secret” among her close acquaintances.

These shocking claims have added fuel to the ongoing Barack and Michelle Obama divorce speculations.

However, Aniston firmly denied all the rumors, emphasizing that she only ever met the former president once and is closer to his wife. Her representative also explained that although she is “a fan” of Barack Obama, she does not maintain a “personal relationship” with him.