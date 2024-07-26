Jennifer Aniston Brutally Slams J.D. Vance For His ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment About Women

Jennifer Aniston lashed out at J.D. Vance for his comment on women without children in a resurfaced interview. "I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States," Aniston reacted to the interview from 2021. Vance, who is now officially the running mate of the former President Donald Trump for the upcoming presidential elections had controversially stated, that the state was run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivia Wong

According to Rolling Stone, Aniston took to her Instagram account to express her shock over the statement by Senator Vance. The video went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) as Vance appeared on Fox News speaking to Tucker Carlon in his former show. "So they want to make the rest of the country miserable too. And it’s just a basic fact. If you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?"

Jennifer Aniston, who rarely makes political statements, responds to @JDVance’s comments about “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”



“I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States. All I can say is...Mr. Vance, I pray that… pic.twitter.com/oNOJw3xtY0 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 25, 2024

Adding on Vance continued, those "who go home at night and see the face of a smiling kid, whatever their profession, I think they’re happier, I think they’re healthier, and they’re going to be better prepared to actually lead this country." Reacting to the bizarre statement given by the Republican politician, the Friends star wrote, "All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option because you are trying to take that away from her, too," on her Instagram Story as she shared the video of him giving out the statement.

Rachel is ACTIVATED — Meghan McCarthy (@MeghanMcCarthy_) July 25, 2024

Previously, in an exclusive word with Allure, the American actor had shared her IVF journey with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, "Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she confessed. Meanwhile, netizens couldn't believe Vance drew such a comparison that is either way unacceptable for a public servant.

JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” and have “no direct stake” in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff took to her Instagram handle to cheer up her step-mom. "How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I," she wrote as she shared a screenshot of a television frame that showed a statement by Emhoff's mom, Kerstin Emhoff defending Harris as a doting and protective stepmom to her kids. Meanwhile, it is to be noted Aniston hasn't directly endorsed Harris in any of her posts.