Jennifer Aniston Allegedly Admitted to Dating Obama, Leaked Message Sparks Rumors

The speculations around the potential romance between former President Barack Obama and actress Jennifer Aniston has recently sent a wave of traction online. As soon as the rumors spread it made to the tabloid headlines and soon began the social media discussions.

The rumors first emerged last year, when InTouch published an article that was titled as “The Truth About Jen & Barack.” The article resurfaced amidst reports that suggested tensions between Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage. Soon it reignited public interest in the supposed relationship between the high-profile figures.

🚨BREAKING: A LEAKED DM from Jennifer Aniston’s friend CONFIRMS that she is dating Barack Obama and Divorcing Michelle has gone viral. “He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle. At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair… pic.twitter.com/AvtcETKWp3 — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 22, 2025

The divorce rumors between the Obamas aren’t something new, as they’ve been in discussion since their time in the White House. However, the dating rumors with Jennifer Aniston have intensified after an alleged message got leaked. A friend claimed that Aniston has casually acknowledged her relationship with Barack during a conversation with her friends.

“He’s with Jennifer Aniston. My old manager, now a friend, is connected to her inner circle,” the alleged message read. It further read, “At a gathering with Jennifer’s friends, the affair came up casually—Jennifer herself admitted it. They were sitting with a psychic, which makes it sound surreal, but it’s definitely not a secret among her closest friends.”

In an appearance that Aniston made on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October 2024, she addressed the spiraling rumors quite directly. When she was asked about the InTouch magazine cover that associated her name to the President, Aniston laughed. The ‘Friends’ fame said it was a “made-up story by a cheesy tabloid.”

It was in the show that Aniston emphasized that her interactions with Barack Obama have been minimal. She recalled meeting Mr. Obama back in 2007 at a glitzy Hollywood gala. She even added that Aniston is much closer to Barack’s wife Michelle Obama.

🚨 BREAKING: Jennifer Aniston Went on Jimmy Kimmel to DENY rumors she was having an affair with Barack Obama on the OBAMA’S ANNIVERSARY October 3rd! Diabolical Work 😳 Evidence in thread below 👇 pic.twitter.com/c9OB0QM2c4 — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) January 23, 2025

Even though Aniston has been firmly denying any romantic relationship with Barack, the speculation persists. As per reports by RadarOnline, it has been suggested that Michelle and Barack Obama are experiencing severe marital problems. Sources claim, “For the first time, they’re struggling to keep a lid on their problems. The Aniston ‘affair’ attention was unwanted, and Michelle felt let down by it all. But the reality is they are more like friends at the moment.”

The speculations about Barack and Michelle Obama recently fueled when the former first lady skipped two significant public events. Michelle notably was absent from the highly-publicized funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, which every living former and current U.S. Presidents and their first ladies attended.

She was even absent from Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony and hasn’t been seen publicly with Barack Obama in a while now. However, there has been no credible evidence that supports the claims, and the Obama’s office has denied any issues in their marriage.