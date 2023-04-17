Jenna Bush Hager Obects to "Fake" Filters: "Are We Turning Everybody Into a Kardashian?"

Jenna Bush Hager subtly shaded the Kardashians while calling out people for applying several filters to photos that make them look “fake.”

On Friday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager and co-host Hoda Kotb welcomed pop culture expert Michelle Collins to the show. They talked about the trends currently happening in pop culture. After discussing the "short kings" of Hollywood and voice notes, they brought up the "Yassification" filter.“Y’all, are we turning everybody into a Kardashian? Is that the point?” Bush Hager asked during the discussion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Catherine Powell

According to Page Six, the three looked at several celebrities who were “yassified” before seeing their own faces in a photo that was heavily edited, making them appear younger with more defined facial features. “We look so fake!” Bush Hager, 41, said, while Kotb, 58, added that they looked “phony.” Bush Hager later described the photo effect as turning people into a “cartoon” and a “Bratz doll.” “That’s my dream,” Collins, 41, joked, to which Kotb laughed and replied, “I love you!”

Is it a short king Spring? How do we feel about voice notes? @michcoll joins Hoda and Jenna to approve of these trends — or not 🤷 pic.twitter.com/BtAWXqSYPu — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 14, 2023

This is not the first time Bush Hager has slammed the Kardashians on live TV. In March, the host blasted Kourtney Kardashian for controversial photos she shared of the inside of her bathroom. During the show, Hager and Kotb discussed a questionable snap that Kourtney, 42, posted and slammed her for having a whole meal inside her bathroom.

The pics captured a supposed romantic scene created in the reality star's bathroom, including champagne bottles and various prepared meals plated across the tile floor. One meal looked to be half eaten while perched on top of the toilet seat cover. The others surrounded the bathtub, filled with pink, sudsy water, seemingly setting the mood for a date night. Though it was just one photo of a slideshow of random snaps in the post, it caught the viewers' attention the most - especially that of the Today hosts.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

Bush Hager first raised alarm about the photo, admitting she wasn't a fan of Kourtney's setup. "I don't like the idea of bringing food into the bathtub or anywhere close to that area," the TV personality shared. "Guess what happens in there? The same thing that happens in my bathroom that's a lot smaller." Kotb laughed hysterically at her co-host's confession while letting her continue. "There are certain rooms called dining rooms, [and] kitchens, and they were named that way because the bathroom, one or two activities are supposed to happen there. Eating is not one of them," Bush Hager ranted while wagging her finger.

Last June, Jenna took a swipe at Kourtney's younger sister, Kim Kardashian. She slammed the Hulu star for throwing her daughter, North, an "over the top" 9th birthday party. Kim shared photos from the extravagant affair, which featured a private jet and luxurious glamping-style tents.

After seeing photos from the unique bash, host Bush Hager revealed her true feelings about it all. Sitting with guest Today co-host Michelle Buteau, who was filling in for Kotb while she was on vacation, Bush Hager blasted Kim for putting together such a lavish birthday party for her preteen. “I have a 9-year-old, she did not have a party like this,” the 40-year-old said. “Because, y’all, this party was over the top!”