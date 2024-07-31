Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Fear of Ex-Husband David Eason: “I’m Still Walking on Eggshells"

Amid her divorce and ongoing legal fight with ex-husband David Eason, Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans broke down in tears when addressing the situation. During the Thursday, July 25, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Jenelle revealed her desire to relocate her family from North Carolina to Las Vegas, Nevada, to escape Eason.

As reported by OK Magazine, Evans said in a confession, "Vegas is definitely gonna be a space – like my safe haven and definitely a good safe haven for my kids." She went on to say that she and her three children, Ensley, 7, Kaiser, 9, and Jace, 14, had all been 'traumatized' in 'different ways' and that this was the main reason she wanted to leave North Carolina. She added, "I feel harassed. I feel stalked. Now, every white truck on the highway, I’m staring at and I don’t know if it’s him." In addition, Evans informed viewers that Eason could easily 'intimidate her.'

Despite having the keys to her new pad in her possession and the rental agreement inked, Evans was compelled to return to North Carolina before she could finally get the fresh start she had been yearning for. She was seen holding out hope that the restraining order, which she filed against her ex, would be granted, giving protection to her and her children from Eason. She became visibly distressed in the days leading up to the court hearing, and she even started to cry at the prospect of having to face her ex in court once again.

Evans further added, "I keep having panic attacks. I keep thinking how I have to go on stand. It’s just all very scary. And I’m, like, shaking. But I gotta do it. I’m really sick of feeling this way. And even though he’s not here, it’s like I’m still walking on eggshells, which sucks." Despite the inability to broadcast the court proceedings, Evans later emerged from the ordeal in a much better mood. The reality star shared that her ex-husband was granted a 6-month restraining order, which would enable her and her children to relocate to Las Vegas without fear.

This comes after Evans released a video on TikTok in March announcing the split, in which she said, "I filed for separation," and then another video clarifying that, according to North Carolina law, a person must first file for separation before they may file for divorce. In another TikTok that went up, Evans addressed a fan's remark asking why she hadn't just divorced Eason. As reported by People, she replied at the time, "I would've skipped straight to divorce, but I couldn't, because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brian Ach

The reality TV personality said that there were times when the pair contemplated splitting up but were unable to leave their home. She further explained, "So, whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation and I filed something called separation by bed and board. If you guys see each other one time, hook up and end up back together just for a night, but then you argue and you're like, ‘Nah this isn't going good,' it doesn't matter. The clock restarts, so they're very particular here, which is crazy."