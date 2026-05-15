Trump-Appointed Jeanine Pirro Announces Verdict for Man Who Used Fake Cop Badge to Lure and Assault Homeless Women

A Washington D.C. man who used a fake police badge to lure homeless victims has been found guilty by a jury for charges relating to the s*xual abuse of two different women. Donald Trump-nominated U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced the conviction in a press release dated Thursday, May 14.

Maurice Spears, 34, was found guilty of multiple charges, including six counts of first-degree s*xual abuse, two counts of felony threats, and one count of misdemeanor s*xual abuse, Jeanine Pirro said.

According to the evidence presented by the prosecution, Spears went on a date with the first victim on April 15, 2024, following which he lured her into his storage unit, where he was reportedly living.

Spears then threatened to kill the victim and her children if she fled and intimidated her by falsely claiming that he was well-connected to law enforcement. He even showed her a fake police badge and told her that he planned to force her into prostitution. He twice s*xually assaulted the victim in the storage unit.

Maurice Spears, 34, of Washington, D.C., has been found guilty by a jury for charges stemming from the sexual abuse of two different women. https://t.co/gWwrZQpnBi — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) May 14, 2026

The defendant also forced the victim to walk through D.C. and later transported her to a motel room in Virginia. The first victim was eventually rescued when her family tracked Spears to the motel and took her to a hospital.

According to the press release, Spears met the second victim on July 26, 2024, at a services provider for homeless people, and promised to get her some shoes. The next day, he followed the victim around and refused to leave her tent even when she asked him to.

Just like the previous time, the defendant threatened the victim, claiming that he was connected with law enforcement and that he knew people who would harm her if he told them to.

He held the second victim captive for five days, repeatedly assaulting her in her tent and at a storage facility before she escaped by calling 911.

Maurice Spears, 34, of Washington, D.C., has been found guilty by a jury for charges stemming from the sexual abuse of two different women, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro. @USAttyPirro . https://t.co/kI9tVwamuG pic.twitter.com/jcwjyMPnbo — Gov Crimes (@FitnessFarmDC) May 14, 2026

Spears has been in custody ever since the police arrested him on Sept. 9, 2024. His sentencing is scheduled for July 21, 2026.

Attorney Pirro’s office in the District of Columbia shared the announcement of Spears’ conviction on Thursday, May 14. Pirro, a staunch Trump loyalist, was nominated by him to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s post after his first pick, Ed Martin, lost support in the Senate over his ties to the January 6 Capitol attacks.

Although she had been serving as the Interim U.S. Attorney since May 2025, the Senate confirmed her appointment 50–45 in August.

Jeanine Pirro is closely aligned with Trump and co-hosted The Five on Fox News before her appointment. She has over three decades of experience in law enforcement and was the first woman elected as the Westchester County D.A. and the first female president of the NY State District Attorneys Association.

She also founded the first domestic violence unit in a U.S. prosecutor’s office and established multiple other victim-focused programs.