JD Vance's Resurfaced 'Never Trump Guy' Comment Turned Into a Sensational Song on Social Media

JD Vance's journey from a nonfan to Donald Trump's running mate has been amusing to witness. In the past, he referred to the former president with several critical comments like 'America's Hitler,' 'cultural heroin,' and 'never a Trump guy.' However, little did he know that one of his previous statements would one day become a viral sensation on the internet that would take people by storm.

A TikTok creator @casadimusic took his 'never Trump guy' comment and remixed it into a hilarious tune that became a wild trend. The catchy tune has people vibing to it across all social media platforms, bringing Vance's anti-Trump sentiments into a unique spotlight, as per Indy100. The clip instantly hit TikTokers's attention and has now been immortalized as an amusing track.

In the video clip, a woman questions Trump's choice of running mate, asking, "So this is really who Donald Trump chose as his running mate," followed by Vance's 'never Trump guy' comment transitioning into the catchy beat. The musical rendition of the remark spread like wildfire on social media and has so far been used in almost 2,500 videos on TikTok.

Another hit clip on X, formerly Twitter, posted by @maddenifico of a woman breaking loose on the beat received 1 million views and hundreds of comments. More enthusiastic people like @HeyMistyJ demanded, "Somebody needs to release this as a single."@ncbluegirl35 revealed how the tune enlightened her child about ongoing election drama, "Suddenly, my 12-year-old knows everything about the election."

Vance, who's been against Trump before the new alliance, somehow had a change of heart and became a staunch MAGA supporter. His change in opinion raised many eyebrows as nearly eight years ago, at the time of the 2016 elections, he publicly called the 78-year-old politician an 'idiot' and said he was 'reprehensible,' while also privately comparing him to late dictator Adolf Hitler among other bitter comments, per Reuters.

However, the real estate mogul announced the Ohio senator as his VP during the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC) after surviving a potential assassination attempt on July 13, 2024. Trump explained his choice on Truth Social, his preferred platform: "After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio."

Despite his past hatred for the presidential hopeful, many Republicans believe Vance's change of heart is genuine. For instance, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, a vocal Vance supporter, said, "He understands what Trump is running on and, unlike the rest of the Republican Party in Washington, agrees with it." Meanwhile, Republican Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, Vance's mentor, added his views on Trump changed because 'he saw the successes that President Trump as president brought to the country.'