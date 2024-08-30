JD Vance's New Jab at Harris, Shares 2007 Miss Teen USA Clip of Her Struggling to Answer a Question

In a new low, JD Vance hit at Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, with yet another sexist dig. In reaction to Harris's first in-person interview with a professional journalist since the Democrats nominated her for president, the Ohio senator, who is now the running mate for Republican candidate, Donald Trump shared an iconic video of Kamala Harris as a 2007 Miss Teen USA contestant having difficulty responding to a question.

BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview. pic.twitter.com/c6nfcJrFJy — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 29, 2024

Vance captioned his post, "BREAKING: I have gotten a hold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview." In the video, the South Carolina teen was asked, "Recent polls have shown a fifth of Americans can't locate the U.S. on a world map. Why do you think this is?" Upton's stuttering received massive backlash and fueled speculations that Americans are bad at geography.

Kamala Harris's speech writer won Miss South Carolina? — MikeLee1459 (@MikeLee1459) August 17, 2024

She answered, "I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because...some people out there in our nation don't have maps and...I believe that our...education like such as...South Africa and...Iraq and everywhere like such as, and I believe that they should...our education over here in the U.S. should help the U.S. ...should help South Africa and should help Iraq and the Asian countries, so we will be able to build up our future."

Later in an interview with TODAY, Upton sat down with hosts Matt Lauer and Ann Curry and wondered if that was really her. "I am sitting here laughing at myself. Is that really me? It's like I am not in my actual body." She admitted that the question caught her off-guard and consequently, she froze up and barely processed the question in her mind.

The funny part is that Caitlin Upton is a Trump supporting, Republican.@JDVance is trying to say @KamalaHarris is dumb by comparing her to a Trump supporter. https://t.co/YBj4yqcl4T — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 30, 2024

"Everything did come at me at once. And I made a mistake — everybody makes a mistake — I am human. Right when the question was asked of me, I was in shock...I would love to re-answer that question," she added. She may have slipped back then, but for this interview, she came prepared. "Personally, my friends and I...we know exactly where the United States is on a map. I don't know anyone else who doesn't. If the statistics are correct, I believe there should be more emphasis on geography in our education so people will learn how to read maps better."

Meanwhile, this isn't the first for Vance. He's been taking shots at Harris long before he became the VP pick. His 2021 'childless cat ladies' remark sparked criticism from famous names like Jennifer Aniston and Kerstin Emhoff, the ex-wife of Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, amongst others. Vance defended his words on NBC News, saying, "What I was criticizing [was] things, like 'You shouldn't have children because climate change is a threat to the future.'"