JD Vance's Bold Claim About One Thing Trump Would 'Never Do' Has Critics Calling Him Out

During a rally in Aston, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, J.D. Vance made a surprising statement about soon-to-be President Donald Trump that left many critics stunned. The Republican vice-presidential candidate claimed Trump would 'never' seek to silence Americans for disagreeing with him, which prompted widespread mockery and criticism online.

Vance: You know something Donald Trump will never do? Donald Trump will never go out there and say that his fellow citizens should be censored or silenced for disagreeing with them. pic.twitter.com/UB1DM7o4on — Acyn (@Acyn) November 3, 2024

Vance’s statement came as he assured supporters that Trump is a champion of free speech. “You know something Donald Trump will never do? Donald Trump will never go out there and say that his fellow citizens should be censored or silenced for disagreeing with them,” he declared, drawing cheers from the crowd. Critics quickly pointed out the discrepancy on social media. “Does this guy think we don’t have the internet,” a person quipped on X (formerly Twitter).

LOL is that so? pic.twitter.com/bmpXP8zOog — Shane Moynihan 🧢 🇺🇸⬆️ 🗽 🍃 🔰 (@washheights44) November 4, 2024

Another commentator pointed out Trump’s past remarks. They penned, "That’s just crazy. He just today said Fox News should be stopped. Last month he wanted to strip CBS of their license to broadcast. Or maybe he meant Donald Trump won’t do that because as soon as he is elected and inaugurated JD is going to 25 him and take control." In a similar vein, one added, “Yeah, sure he would never do that. No, he is going to use the National Guard and even the military to arrest and shut them up. Trump said himself about the 'enemy from within.' He made it very clear, he wasn’t going to take criticism of any kind."

He literally said today that polls that show him doing badly shouldn’t be made public. 🤣🤣 You really are awful at this, JD.- — Trump With Sign (@dunkontheman) November 3, 2024

However, many defended Vance's statement, with one crying, "Trump is on the right side of history for what our country needs now!" Another praised both Vance and Trump and stated, "...I wish more people would listen to both of you on his show [Joe Rogan podcast] to really get to know both of you. Instead of seeing how the media portrays @realDonaldTrump" Trump’s contentious relationship with the press has spanned years, with him frequently labeling journalists and news outlets as 'fake news' and 'the enemy of the people' as reported by The Associated Press.

In the past month alone, Trump filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against The Washington Post, sued CBS for $10 million over an interview featuring his opponent Kamala Harris, and even called for ABC’s broadcast license to be revoked over what he alleged was unfair coverage, according to NBC Washington. His rhetoric has led to numerous disputes with prominent media organizations, including NBC, MSNBC, and CNN, with him often seeking investigations into channels that covered him critically.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has previously stated that Trump’s rhetoric "encourages hostility toward journalists" and "undermines fundamental principles of free expression." Nevertheless, as per The New Republic, Vance as a key supporter of Trump, continues to defend Trump's rhetoric, describing it as 'unfiltered' and 'from the heart.'