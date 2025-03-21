JD Vance Speaks Up About Tesla Attacks—‘Terrorists Will Be Brought To Justice’

JD Vance, amid the ongoing attacks on Tesla for its association with the Donald Trump Administration ally Elon Musk, issued a warning to those trying to “intimidate” the President’s supporters.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vance remarked that he had a “message” for the dissenters, saying, “Terrorists in this country will be brought to justice.”

The Vice President’s post read, “The people attacking Teslas are trying to send the message that if you support President Trump, they will commit acts of violence to try to intimidate you. Our message to them? Terrorists in this country will be brought to justice.”

The people attacking Teslas are trying to send the message that if you support President Trump, they will commit acts of violence to try to intimidate you. Our message to them? Terrorists in this country will be brought to justice. https://t.co/c2bKamgrH1 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) March 21, 2025

JD Vance’s post came within an hour after Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and wrote, “I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla.”

In the same post, Trump hinted at the possibility of the dissenters ending up in the dreaded mega-prison or other confinement centers in El Salvador, as he wrote, “Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”



Users on X were quick to point out that JD Vance didn’t seem to have the same furor when it came to ensuring that the January 6 Insurrectionists were brought to Justice.

A comment below Vance’s post read, “Unless they attack America for Trump, then they will be pardoned and rewarded and made into MAGA folk heroes.”

Another user echoed similar emotions as they wrote, “Kind of crazy how you care more about car dealerships being attacked than you cared about the US Capitol being attacked.”

A sarcastic jibe at the Insurrectionists being pardoned read, “Your message: “Terrorists in this country will be brought to justice,” huh JD? And if you are a violent, J6, MEGA MAGA, Capital insurrectionist, Donald Trump will pardon you en masse, after you are brought to justice. That’s no justice at all!”

A user pointed out the absurdity of dissenters potentially receiving decades-long jail terms while Epstein allies made it to places of power, writing, “Wild that in Trump’s America, keying a car gets you 20 years in prison, but r–g children on Epstein Island gets you immunity and a seat in Congress.”

Another comment alleged JD Vance of protecting the rich and the elite. It read, “Vance’s defense of Trump and Elon ignores the real issues, workers’ rights, and corporate overreach. His tough talk on “justice” rings hollow when it protects billionaires over regular people.”

One user claimed that the attacks were orchestrated by Elon Musk himself, writing, “It is a psyop from Musk. He is setting those Teslas on fire while getting insurance payments for them and pumping hatred into the MAGA sphere. Those ugly POSs are not selling.”