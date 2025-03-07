JD Vance Mocks UK as ‘Random Country’ That Hasn’t Fought Wars in 30 Years—Is He Serious?

JD Vance has been in hot waters ever since agreed to be Donald Trump‘s vice president.

JD Vance has a tendency to say things before thinking them through, and then he doubles down on insults. If one were to disregard his statements before he became the vice president, we would still be wondering if he got the briefing before the meeting.

During his recent trip to the European Union, JD Vance ridiculed Ukraine for not holding an election while the country was actively at war and under martial law.

He then went on to attack European nations over freedom of speech and religion. He also questions the immigration policies of these nations.

He doubled down on the vision of Donald Trump to deport illegal immigrants.

However, his latest gaff makes him look touch-touch. He recently claimed that the UK was a “random country” that hadn’t engaged in combat in three or four decades. As expected, Vice President JD Vance has come under fire on social media for his statement.

JD Vance calls UK ‘some random country that hasn’t fought war in 30 years’https://t.co/SKdpSqfyLC pic.twitter.com/jIGemNBUUq — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 4, 2025

JD Vance made this statement in response to the peacekeeping strategy France and the UK devised with Ukraine. The plan is still developing and has been discussed with the nations involved.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK’s Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have been instrumental in promoting the idea. They have claimed that several countries have indicated they would like to participate in this plan. The Minister’s statement was released during the March 2 European leaders’ conference in London.

However, JD Vance is completely opposed to this idea. His viewpoint is that Ukraine should submit to the US’s demand for a mineral deal. If there are US workers on the country’s soil, Vladimir Putin will not further invade Ukraine. Vance went on to say this plan was much better to 20,000 troops from a random nation that hasn’t engaged in combat in 30 or 40 years; it is a far stronger security guarantee.

JD Vance says that Ukraine must capitulate and give into Donald Trump’s demands. The Trump-Vance administration is objectively pro-Russia. There’s no other way to spin this. Shameful pic.twitter.com/UoqDfrJCb4 — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) March 4, 2025

The claim of the UK not having fought in any war in the last 2 decades is as unfounded as his plan to have US workers on Ukrainian soil. Post 9-11, when the US went for NATO Article 5, more than 100,000 British soldiers fought wars in Afghanistan and Iraq alongside US soldiers. More than 600 soldiers have lost their lives in these.

“We know some 636 Brits died fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan alongside the United States. I don’t know what random country he was referring to.”@iancollinsuk discusses JD Vance’s ‘controversial’ comments which led to him being accused of disrespecting British troops. pic.twitter.com/BQmfu7Dqh0 — Talk (@TalkTV) March 4, 2025

Internet users widely criticized his ignorant statement. Users on X called him a liar or a noob who has no grasp of political history and the relationship between America and Britain.

The user added that, in any case, what he said was insulting. Following 9/11, Britain provided 110,000 troops to support the US. Nearly 700 British soldiers lost their lives. Almost 7,000 people were hurt. Did Vance express gratitude? No. Behave yourself, Vance. Enough now.

“Wow. A Vice-President who is as dumb as he is aggressive.”@NickFerrariLBC reacts to JD Vance describing Britain as ‘some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.’ pic.twitter.com/K9363vCXGQ — LBC (@LBC) March 4, 2025

Just as he was getting heat on social media, he walked back his claims, saying that he did not say any such thing. He didn’t even mention the UK or France by name.

Now, did Mr Vance underestimate the comprehension skills of British people? It seems so. The Internet is forever, Mr. Vice President, and your words are now immortal.

This is not the first fight Vance has engaged in, and it won’t be the last. There are surely many such statements coming our way.