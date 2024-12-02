JD Vance Depicts Himself as Donald Trump's 'Wife' In Bizarre Post: "They're Never Beating The Weird..."

J.D. Vance recently set social media ablaze when he shared a Thanksgiving meme on X (formerly Twitter). The image, a reimagined version of Norman Rockwell’s iconic Freedom From Want painting, depicted the Vice President-elect as the matriarch serving a holiday meal, with Donald Trump taking the place of the patriarch at the table. In place of the traditional turkey, the pair presented a U.S. electoral map showcasing Republican victories in the 2024 election.

The post drew mixed reactions. One user questioned, "Why did you illustrate yourself as the wife?" Another slammed, "Way to mess up a classic holiday painting." Others focused on the broader implications of the post, with one person remarking, "They're never beating the weird allegations." Another noted, "Look, nothing any of us can say is gonna beat the fact that he posted this himself." MAGA supporters, however, found the post playful. A comment read, "Mr. Vice-President, WE LOVE YOUR HUMOR!!!" Another chimed in with, "You guys are making America fun again! So thankful for that!"

Congratulations First Lady — Peter Nincompoop (@LoveUPeterNinc) November 30, 2024

Progressive journalist and former MSNBC host, Mehdi Hasan, also shared the meme and penned, “J.D. Vance posting an image of himself as Trump’s wife, and also with a map that doesn’t show people he and Trump won by one of the lowest margins in American history.” Despite securing 312 Electoral College votes and winning the popular vote by over 2 million ballots, Trump’s 1.6-point margin against Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly marked one of the narrowest presidential victories in modern history.

Wait, you’re the wife? — Stefano (@StefanoClavel) November 29, 2024

The critique didn't stop there. Many pointed to the absurdity of Vance, a staunch Republican, portraying himself in a traditionally feminine role given the party’s aggressive campaigns against LGBTQ+ individuals during the election cycle. The Republican party spent $215 million on ads aimed at portraying queer individuals as threats to children, alongside false allegations that schools were offering gender reassignment surgeries, as reported by CNN.

J.D. Vance introduces Donald Trump during a rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024, in St Cloud, Minnesota. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Maturen)

Interestingly, this isn't Vance’s first controversy involving gender expression. A resurfaced photo from 2012 that featured him dressed in drag sparked immense public scrutiny, with some calling attention to the perceived hypocrisy in the GOP’s stances on gender norms, according to The List. Trump, undeterred by the criticism, shared his own Thanksgiving-themed post on Truth Social. The edited video featured Democratic figures, including Joe Biden and Jill Biden, Harris, and Doug Emhoff, preparing to carve a turkey, only for Trump to burst out dancing to the Village People’s YMCA.

Trump declared, “Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our country but who have miserably failed.” Earlier in the day, Vance had posted a more traditional Thanksgiving message, expressing gratitude for America’s resilience and strength. “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Despite our challenges, we remain the greatest nation in the world, and I’m very grateful for it—and for all of you,” he wrote.