JD Vance Criticized for Saying ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Like VP Harris Have 'No Direct Stake’ in the US

JD Vance, Donald Trump’s newly chosen running mate, is facing backlash for resurfaced comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic nominee for president in 2024. In a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson, Vance claimed, “We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too. And it’s just a basic fact if you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC…”

JD Vance says women who haven’t given birth like Kamala Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives,” and have “no direct stake” in America. pic.twitter.com/3DJY3pQTGe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

He further continued, “The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it. If we want a healthy ruling class in this country, we should invest more, we should vote more, we should support more people who actually have kids. Because those are the people who ultimately have a more direct stake in the future of this country.”

JD Vance called Kamala Harris a "childless cat lady" despite her being married with two stepchildren because he's a misogynistic garbage fire.



Women only have value to the GOP as broodmares. — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) July 22, 2024

The comments have ignited outrage across social media, with many calling out Vance’s misogynistic undertone. One user wrote, “Generalizing a person shows weaknesses of leadership and that’s MAGA as a whole.” In agreement, someone else remarked, “JD Vance called Kamala Harris a "childless cat lady" despite her being married with two stepchildren because he's a misogynistic garbage fire. Women only have value to the GOP as broodmares.” Someone else chimed in, “Cats are great judges of character - that’s why JD is frightened by them.”

Generalizing a person shows weaknesses of leadership and that’s MAGA as a whole. — Noah’s Ark (@noaharkmoney) July 22, 2024

One user echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “This should be career-ending. JD Vance has contempt for the millions of Americans who don’t have children — by choice or because they can’t. I’m old enough to remember when the media went nuts because Hillary Clinton rightfully called Trumpers “deplorable.” Where’s the outrage?” Someone else slammed Vance and wrote, “Her stepkids call her "Momala" btw & she writes about the "endless love and joy" they bring her. But I guess if you're a step kid or a step-parent your relationship doesn't count and you're not "real" to JD Vance.” One user quipped, “Oh man, being a childless cat lady is great, I love it! He is just jealous of us.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Vondruska

As per The Independent, President Joe Biden had just announced his decision not to seek re-election, endorsing Harris as his successor. Harris, who has already faced a barrage of sexist and racist attacks from Republicans, responded to Biden’s endorsement by reaffirming her commitment to running for the Democratic nomination. Talking about her personal life, in 2019, she wrote, “I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in. A few years later when Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term ‘stepmom.’”

This should be career ending. JD Vance has contempt for the millions of Americans who don’t have children — by choice or because they can’t. I’m old enough to remember when the media went nuts because Hillary Clinton rightfully called Trumpers “deplorable.” Where’s the outrage? pic.twitter.com/Qg1YX1COGN — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) July 22, 2024

She added, “Instead they came up with the name ‘Momala,’ Our time as a family is Sunday dinner. We come together, all of us around the table, and over time we’ve fallen into our roles. Cole sets the table and picks the music, Ella makes beautiful desserts, Doug acts as my sous-chef, and I cook.”

Her step kids call her "Momala" btw & she writes about the "endless love and joy" they bring her.



But I guess if you're a step kid or a step parent your relationship doesn't count and you're not "real" to JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/ZiQVlbFDYd — Cooper (@Cooperstreaming) July 23, 2024

As per Today, when criticized, Vance doubled down, asserting, “I mean, these people recognize that they’re unhappy. They’re living in one-bedroom apartments in New York City. They’ve played their entire lives to win a status game. They’re obsessed with their jobs…(they) hate normal Americans for choosing family.”