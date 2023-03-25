Jay Cutler and Ex-Wife Kristin Cavallari List Their Tennessee Home for a Whopping $11 Million

Jay Cutler is putting his house on the market with a hefty price tag, but it comes with a certain sentimental value — it’s the same one that he and his ex-wife, Kristin Cavallari once called home. NFL quarterback Jay Cutler is selling his 10,697-square-foot house in Franklin, Tennesse. The home sits on 45 acres and comes with a gym, a sauna, a wraparound porch and a brand-new pool house.

The $11 million asking price is almost twice the $5.4 million that Cutler and Cavallari paid in 2018 for the 45-acre hobby farm, located in the unincorporated rural village of Leiper’s Fork, about 30 miles southwest of downtown Nashville. The former pair paid $4.23 million for the casual luxe country farmhouse-style home and subsequently shelled another $1.17 million for some surrounding acreage, as per Dirt.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Schear

According to TMZ, Cutler got the house in the divorce in 2020, and he’s been living in it ever since. There is no word yet on why he’s selling it now. Also in 2020, Cavallari filed documents claiming the former quarterback was withholding money from her in order to stop her from buying her own home. Jay said they already had multiple houses, so buying a new one didn’t make sense.

Widely featured on the reality series Very Cavallari and named Highbrow Hill by the folks they bought it from, the three-story L-shaped home sits on a sunny, grassy clearing at the end of a long driveway that snakes through thick woods and rolling hills. A homey porch encases the front of the ample abode that packs in seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, plus a couple of more powder rooms, across its 10,700 square feet. Interior finishes include medium-brown wood floors, a stone fireplace in the open-plan great room, and multiple reclaimed wood accents.

The primary suite is massive, with a huge sitting area with a couple of oversized closets/dressing rooms and a lavish bathroom. There’s also a copper soaking tub tucked into a niche below the windows in the bedroom. The finished walk-out basement includes a huge family room with a kitchenette, a guest or staff room, and another room with a couple of video game consoles with a foosball table.

In addition to plenty of room to roam and some fenced enclosures for farm animals, the property offers a detached barn/garage, a swimming pool, and a poolside pavilion with a 500-square-foot gym, bathroom and sauna. They also sold one of their other homes in Nashville the same year, unloading this estate for $3.7 million. Tim Thompson of Premier Realtors and Marty Warren of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty hold the new listing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Cavallari and Cutler wed in 2013 after a whirlwind courtship that started when the Uncommon James founder was 23. After 10 years together, three kids, and seven years of marriage, they made the decision to separate in 2020.