Jason Pierre-Paul’s NFL Comeback Bid Shocks Fans—He Says He’s Fitter Than Ever

Jason Pierre-Paul gave an interview to TMZ Sports, saying he wants to be back in the NFL. He wants to prove himself as he is in better shape now. The former player also promised that no team would be disappointed in giving him the chance. In the video interview, he was also seen advising the rookie players like Abdul Carter.

He is a two-time Super Bowl Champ, but he has not played since 2023. He says he was not in the best shape earlier, but now weighs just 270 pounds. Pierre-Paul went ahead to say that his body moves like a 24-year-old, not a 36-year-old, so he has the stamina of a young person.

He even has abs and works out religiously. According to him, he has not had abs since his rookie year, so this is how much effort he has been putting in. From his interview he seems determined to make a comeback despite the past event. His promise seems genuine in proving his skills if any team decides to hire him.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul wants teams to know that he’s in shape and wants to play in 2025, he told @TMZ “Anybody that gives me the opportunity, I’m ready to go and I’m ready to rock right now.” pic.twitter.com/c0xtSf2atU — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) May 6, 2025

In 2010, Pierre-Paul used to dominate the game as he was with the New York Giants. His performance was strong for nearly a decade but dropped to 5.5 sacks in 2021. So, he might be adamant or really good now, we won’t be sure until we actually see him in action. His physical fitness seems good as he religiously posts workout videos.

His skills were good, and his fans were always thrilled to watch him. Off-field, he did suffer from career-ending injuries. He made a return after the accident, beating the odds. So he shall beat the odds again.

The player lost two fingers in a firecracker accident in 2015. He was detonating a firework in his hand. He ended up losing a portion of his finger. Later on, another one had to be amputated to save the hand. Apart from this, he broke his neck in a car accident in 2019. So his struggles didn’t end there, as his health was altered to even think of becoming a dominant player on the field again.

After suffering a broken neck in a car accident over the summer, Jason Pierre-Paul returned for the Bucs today. JPP got a sack on his first snap 😤 pic.twitter.com/4qEUTOkVZX — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 27, 2019

He came back after the tragic accident. He said he shocked the world with his comeback. The player said, “I came back just to shock the world, just to prove that anything is possible if you put God first.” He must be showing the same faith in his skills now.

Netizens were surprised by his interview. Some believe he may not work as a rusher, but could do as a backup in the game. One of them joked he’s broke and needs money for the firecrackers.

Insensitive, but we do emphasize the importance of using firecrackers responsibly. Another one commented that he may be given a chance if he’s ready to accept a less important position.