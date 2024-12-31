Jason Momoa’s return to the DC Universe is officially in the works. This time he is returning, not as Aquaman, but to play a character he’s long dreamed of playing. After years of fan speculation and numerous discussions, Momoa has finally confirmed that he’s in talks to portray Lobo, the chaotic intergalactic bounty hunter, in James Gunn’s rebooted DC Universe. The announcement comes over a year after Momoa bid farewell to his role as Aquaman in the DCEU.

As it seems, it’s just a matter of time before Momoa’s dream is turned into reality. The actor took to his Instagram to confirm the news. Jason Momoa reposted an old news snippet where he previously talked about how excited he’d be to play Lobo. “If I got the call, it would be an immediate yes,” he said at the time. This time, he reposted the same with the caption, “They called.” This has left the fans truly excited. The post also is a direct confirmation that DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are having a serious discussion with the Aquaman actor about the role.

It comes as no surprise that Momoa would be too excited to have landed this gig. Lobo is a character tailor-made for his larger-than-life persona. He has brutal tactics, dark humor, and a devil-may-care attitude. That makes Lobo one of DC’s most unique anti-heroes. Momoa’s charisma and physicality are a perfect match, and fans are already speculating about how he will bring this unpredictable character to life.

According to Deadline, Momoa’s first appearance as Lobo will be in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow . The same is scheduled for a 2026 release. Craig Gillespie (Cruella) is the director of the film. It stars Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon) as Supergirl and will be a very important chapter in DCU’s rebooted narrative, Gods and Monsters. Specific details about Lobo’s involvement in the story are yet to be disclosed. However, his introduction in Supergirl sets the stage for much anticipated future appearances across the DCU.

Momoa, who has played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DCEU for years, will be taking on something new with his dream role. Gunn has made it clear that some actors from the previous universe will be recast, and others will find new roles.

This new cast seems to be a perfect fit for DCU’s future. Momoa’s casting as Lobo aligns with Gunn’s vision for the DCU regarding stellar storytelling and fan-favorite inclusions. Lobo’s phenomenal energy and anti-hero shade could definitely add a unique flavor to the franchise’s roster of characters. That would for sure stand as a stark contrast to the more traditional heroes like Superman.

Beyond Supergirl, there have been discussions going on where Lobo could appear. As a bounty hunter who traverses the galaxy, the character has connections to a wide range of DC characters. If we take a closer look at Gunn’s social media presence, it suggests that more announcements about Lobo’s role in the DCU may be coming up soon.

Throughout his tenure as Aquaman, Momoa has been drawing a lot of love and attention from the fans for his commitment towards DCEU. Now, as he gets into a role he’s described as a “dream come true,” audiences would be eagerly waiting to see him doing justice to the character on the big screen.