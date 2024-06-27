Jason Kelce Revealed He "Never Cried at a F--king Concert" but Was "Tearing Up" at Swift's Eras Tour

Jason Kelce, brother of Travis Kelce, recently attended his first Taylor Swift concert. The retired NFL player was moved to tears during the show. Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce joined Travis at Swift's Eras Tour in London and the concert clearly left a big impression on Jason.

On the New Heights podcast, Jason opened up about the experience. He told Travis, "Dude, I've never cried at a f--king concert." It was a special moment during Swift's performance of her song 22.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

During each show, Swift gives her 22 hats to a young fan. This gesture really got to Jason. He admitted, "The 22 hat? I've never cried at a f***ing concert and I was literally tearing up watching this little girl's entire … I'm about to tear up right now. It was f***ing so special." Jason was amazed by Swift's stamina and skill as a performer.

He praised her ability to sing and entertain for over three hours straight. "Obviously, Taylor is an amazing singer-songwriter," he said, as per The Daily Mail. Jason joked that if he did what she did for just one song, he'd need to change his clothes.

someone show this to @JasonKelce: a compilation of the 22 hat moments for all of the 2023 shows :’) talk about getting emotional!! 🥹🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/vrXIt57ycp — swiftie wins (@swifferwins) June 26, 2024

The acoustic portion of the show particularly impressed Jason. He called it his "favorite part" of the concert. During that segment, Swift performs surprise songs with just her voice and an instrument. Jason admired her ability to seamlessly blend different songs together.

He noted how challenging it must be to perform so intimately in front of 90,000 people. "To be able to perform those seamlessly on the spot with nothing else to hide it, that was the highlight of the evening for me," Jason shared. He compared it to listening to someone play piano in a bar, creating an intimate feeling despite the massive venue.

“taylor, what she’s accomplished not only over the past year but across her career is truly remarkable” taypraise from jason kelce will never get old i swear pic.twitter.com/aW9UevbBtr — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) June 26, 2024

Travis agreed with his brother's assessment saying, "She got into it, man. It was awesome. Every single show she does it. And she makes every show unique with the acoustic set." This includes changing up the surprise songs and bringing special guests on stage.

Jason also mentioned the energy of the crowd. He joked about the abundance of friendship bracelets, a tradition among Swift's fans. "I can't feel my hand anymore because all these friendship bracelets are cutting off my circulation," he quipped, as per People.

The brothers recorded the podcast episode shortly after Jason's first show. They were both still buzzing from the experience. Travis, who has been dating Swift since 2023, seemed pleased that his brother enjoyed the concert so much.

Interestingly, the day after recording the podcast, Travis surprised fans by joining Swift on stage. He appeared during her third London show at Wembley Stadium. Dressed in a top hat and tailcoat, he performed alongside Swift's backup dancers.