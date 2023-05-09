Janice Dickinson Forced to Quit 'I'm a Celebrity' After an Accident That Left Her Chin 'Gashed Open'

Former supermodel Janice Dickinson met with a gruesome accident while participating in a reality show.

Dickinson participated in an adventure-based reality TV show, but unfortunately, her journey came to a brusque stop when the former supermodel suffered head injuries due to a mishap during the filming of I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here All Stars in South Africa, and was rushed to hospital. The 68-year-old model opened up to The U.S. Sun about the incident that happened a year ago in the prerecorded show. Dickinson disclosed that it all occurred in the blink of an eye while using the camp toilet during the night.

“In the middle of one night I woke up because I had to go to the dunny [toilet],” said the model and TV personality. "I was feeling very insecure because the campfire had gone out and it was as dark as it could be. So I thought: ‘Right, I’ll make it to the dunny from memory.’ I walked a couple of steps and tripped, flying flat on my face – hair all over my forehead, my nose was bloody and my whole chin was gashed open. Blood was gushing from all these areas, and there was dirt and stones embedded in my face from the fall."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Makela

Dickinson further revealed the details of the accident and the reactions of her campmates, "All I could feel was an intense head pain – from one to ten it was about a nine – and I was just lying there, moaning. It was a freak accident that happened so quickly." She continued: "Fatima and Tuffers got me off the ground and stood me up, and Phil took one look at my face and went: ‘Oh my dear!’ He was trying to hide his awe. Fatima is a champion and she walked me baby steps to the loo and then the lights started to go on in the campsite. She buttoned me back up like a night nurse and heaved me back like a limp rag doll. I’m moaning and crying at this point because it hurt my head so badly.”

Image Source: Getty Images for Smashbox Studios | Photo by Michael Buckner

As the contestants aided Dickinson to sit down on her bed, a doctor was contacted. “[The doctor] said: ‘Oh my! We have to take her to the medical hut’ so they could wash away the blood, stones, and dirt in case infection set in,” she continued. “They gave me pain relief, put me on a stretcher and four men galloped me out along the road in the middle of the night in the cold air, two feet above the ground. We reached an ambulance and the paramedics put a compress on my forehead and my chin. It was bad."

After the fall, Dickinson was taken to the hospital and was thereafter propelled to draw out of the show in South Africa. She suffered a concussion, a black eye, bruised cheeks, a split lip, and fractures to her hands. "I was in this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere and they called my husband [psychiatrist Robert Gerner], who was in South Africa, to bring him to the hospital. After they’d cleaned up my wounds – which was very painful – they gave me a morphine shot and that’s when I allowed them to touch my face because without that it was: ‘Argh!’ Agony."