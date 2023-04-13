Jane Fonda Says She's Hesitant to Get Naked in Front of New Partner Due to Several 'Nicks and Scars' On Her Body

In a recent podcast, Hollywood sensation and icon Jane Fonda expresses explicit concern over exposing herself to a new man because of the several "nicks and scars" all over her body.

In a recent podcast of Wiser Than Me with Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jane Fonda expressed her discomfort in getting naked with a man anymore because of all the scars and little "nicks" all over her body.

Fonda appreciates her body and no longer criticizes nor does she hate it like she once used to. "See Julia, I don't have to show my body to anybody. I'm vain enough so that it would be hard for me to get naked in front of someone." She adds. However, if she was married someone for 50 years, she'd certainly have reconsidered her opinion. But for now, it's a very strong NO.

The Monster-In-Law actress mentions all the scars and holes on her body and the "nicks" she was referring to on her [Julia's] podcast - two fake hips, a fake knee, a fake shoulder, and even a fake thumb! These were a list of surgeries that Fonda underwent besides the additional cosmetic surgeries in the past. Her thumb was replaced with "Cadavers cartilage".

In 2022, Fonda shared a lengthy Instagram post revealing that at 84 she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, a form of cancer, and was undergoing Chemo for it, reassuring fans that chances of survival are over 80% and will be okay and laid emphasis on how privileged she felt to have health insurance but at the same time expresses her raw emotions for people who are not so lucky, further emphasizing the various causes of cancer one of which are fossil fuels and pesticides [like the cause of her type of cancer]. Further adding how "cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me". She doesn't plan on letting it stop her from advocating for the climate crisis and will continue to "grow an army of climate champions".

Fonda is a pioneer for youth globally, actively contributing to the world of Wildlife and Conservation, LGBTQ rights, Women's rights and so much more! Her advocacy for Climate change has created waves and inspired millions to actively participate and equally contribute to maintaining the health of our planet. Her Non-Profit organization "Fire Drill Friday" in association with Greenpeace and the government of the USA focuses on raising awareness about the impacts of climate change, with a major emphasis on the various gradients affecting global warming such as deforestation, forest fires, oil spills, illegal oil mining, and many more gripping issues are addressed and emphasized upon.