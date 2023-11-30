Jamie Lynn Spears Opens up on Her Daughter’s Near-Fatal Quad-Bike Accident on 'I'm a Celebrity'

In a rare and emotional revelation, actress and singer, Jamie Lynn Spears, shared the harrowing details of her daughter Maddie's near-fatal ATV accident on the television show, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! The incident, which occurred in February 2017, left the then-eight-year-old Maddie trapped under the ATV in a pond on her husband Jamie Watson's parents' property. Maddie, now a teen took her ATV for a ride and got stuck in the pool while strapped in it. Miraculously, despite being submerged, Maddie suffered no brain damage and survived the incident.

Jamie acknowledged the logical thoughts that crossed her mind during the crisis. In a recent show episode, she recalled how she “almost lost (my) oldest daughter." Narrating the incident to her fellow contestants, she said, “I could feel her arm, and I’m jerking it, I couldn’t get her up because it’s a pretty heavy machine.” She continued, "At that moment you think, you know logically she’s been underwater too long… nobody can live if they’ve been underwater this long," she said, per People.

Remembering the most terrifying incident of her life she continued, "Then you hear the sirens coming. Thank God, my mother-in-law, the first thing she did was call 911. (Maddie) was caught in the safety netting. So when they got there, she was not alive. They took her from me and they intubated her." Adding further she revealed, "Her spirit responded to it for whatever reason… She got better and better every day and walked out of the hospital and this has no repercussions."

She shared her religious leaning, "So that’s when I became Catholic. For about five minutes I thought I’d lost my daughter and then I was given the miracle of having her back. Most people and most parents in life would give anything for that. For me, I think about it this way: how could I ever complain about anything ever again? I was given the biggest gift you could ever be given."

According to STANDARD.com, within the pages of her recently published memoir, Things I Should Have Said, Jamie pens a gripping narrative of the traumatic incident and the extraordinary recovery journey that followed for her daughter.

Opening up about her internal struggles and how writing about in her memoir kept her in a vulnerable state she said, "The hardest chapter to write and to read is the one about the accident. It has a wonderful ending, but you can't help, every time you're reading it, to go back to that... It's still hard to even talk about it." The memoir gives an insight into the dreadful day of Jamie's life. Fast forward to the present, the mother-daughter duo leads a peaceful and beautiful life forever grateful to the almighty.

‘How can I ever complain about anything ever again? I was given the biggest gift’ 😢 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/DxhWQVHOSr — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2023

