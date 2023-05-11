JLo Reveals She Would 'Walk Out' on Ben Affleck If He Cheated Like Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval

Jennifer Lopez did not mince her words when questioned on the latest episode of The View about what she would do if her husband Ben Affleck cheated on her like Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix. “I think I’d just walk out,” the Shotgun Wedding actress answered in response to being asked if she would react in a “violent” or “rational” manner. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed and asked rhetorically, “Why waste time?” “You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know?” Lopez, who has been married to Affleck since July 2022, quipped in response.

Lopez did admit that she doesn't “watch Vanderpump Rules show regularly" but was familiar with the show and the cheating scandal that has been rocking the fans' world. TMZ broke the news that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have split after being in a relationship for nine years. Madix allegedly found out that Sandoval had been having an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

In the promo for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, it was supposedly implied that Sandoval and Madix were in an open relationship, but Madix later shut down the news by tweeting, "We don't have an open relationship. I'm really not that cool. thought that was obvious. bisexual ≠ polyamorous." However, since the scandal has broken out Madix has deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, as per US Magazine.

Celebrities have been reacting to the scandal with tweets and most of them are supporting Madix during these tough times just like Lopez. Chrissy Teigen tweeted on March 3, shortly after the news came out, “I have 20 different chats going about this Vanderpump Rules news. 20 wildly different people, a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, insanely different jobs and lives, all have come together to say, What?"

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, posted a photo of herself with Madix, 37, and tweeted alongside it, “I love when we can all agree on something,” to show her support for the Vanderpump Rules reality star.

The alleged break-up has become the "biggest pop culture scandal of the year," so much so that it was even referenced by host Roy Wood Jr. during the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 29, as per Page Six. Madix was invited to Capitol Hill, and during the opening of the event, Wood referenced her breakup with Sandoval saying, “The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job, but to Tucker’s staff, I want you to know that I know what you’re feeling,” he began. “I work at ‘The Daily Show,’ so I too have been blindsided by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news program. Tucker got caught up. Got caught up like that dude from ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” the comedian said, calling out Madix’s now-ex.

Meanwhile, Raquel Leviss, who is in the eye of the storm has been avoiding the limelight as she has checked herself into a mental health facility for treatment due to the intense backlash she has been receiving for the scandal with Sandoval. Leviss and Sandoval’s alleged affair continues to unfold with new episodes of Vanderpump Rules, which airs Wednesdays on Bravo.