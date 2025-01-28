Donald Trump is known for aligning himself with anti-abortion policies. In his first week at the White House, he signed an executive order to end the use of taxpayer dollars to fund or promote elective abortion. Trump and JD Vance also actively spoke at March for Life, an annual rally against abortions.

At the rally, held in Washington DC on January 24, 2025, JD Vance made his first public address as Vice President and pushed his party’s stance against abortion. During his speech, he promoted pro-life policies and stated that American citizens should produce more babies.

Vance said, “I want more babies in the United States of America. I want more happy children in our country and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them.”

JD Vance: “I want more babies in the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/Ghg22KjWX6 — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 24, 2025

JD Vance was accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance and their three children. The crowd was seen holding signs like ‘Choose Love, Choose Life’, and ‘Defund Planned Parenthood’.

During the rally, a pre-recorded message from newly elected President, Donald Trump was also played. He greeted everyone by saying, “Hello to everyone at the March for Life. It’s a pleasure to speak to you from the beautiful Oval Office.”

He thanked people for showing their “love and compassion for the unborn.” Trump said, “Each year, Americans of every age, color and background, travel to our nation’s capital by the tens of thousands to stand up for precious little babies who cannot stand up for themselves. I am proud to be the first president ever to have joined you in person.”

Donald Trump promised that in his second term, he and his party “will stop the radical Democrat push for a federal right to unlimited abortion on demand up to the moment of birth and even after birth.”

President Trump to @March_for_Life: “I know your hearts are warm and your spirits are strong because your mission is just, very, very pure: to forge a society that welcomes and protects every child as a beautiful gift from the hand of our Creator.” pic.twitter.com/GxXL0ibiDr — President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) January 24, 2025

Donald Trump and JD Vance aim to push pro-life policies by making it easier for parents to afford children. They plan on lowering the costs of raising a family, which includes childcare essentials, housing costs, etc.

Supporting Trump’s statements, Vance said in his speech, “We need a culture that celebrates life at all stages.” He asserted that the success of a nation should be measured by the strength of families instead of GDP or stock market performance.

It would be now intriguing to see how people would absorb Vance’s statement, especially after his insensitive remark on “childless” women. In 2024, Vance received massive backlash after an old clip of him from 2021 went viral where he said that the US is dominated by “childless cat ladies” who are miserable at their own lives and want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

When the matter blew up, he said that it was just a sarcastic comment. During an interview with NBC News, he didn’t apologize for his comments but instead said that he regretted that people took it in the “wrong way”.