J.D. Vance Ridiculed for 'Bootlicking' Over Donald Trump Jr.: 'Every Village Needs an Idiot...'

As Donald Trump is all set to announce his choice of a running mate in the Republican convention, potential picks are eager to clinch the position. JD Vance is among those who stand a chance to win this and is among Trump’s biggest supporters right now. In a recent development, Vance referred to Donald Trump Jr. as one of the 'best' persons he had met in politics. He also posted a link to an article praising Trump Jr. for keeping his father’s MAGA tradition going, as reported by HuffPost. However, Vance is now experiencing severe backlash, and critics claimed he sounded too eager.

In his X post, Vance shared the news article and wrote, "Don is one of the best people I’ve met in politics. He genuinely believes in America First and works his ass off to make it a reality." Soon after he posted this, critics claimed that he was trying to please the Trump family to come up on the VP list. In the comment section, one user wrote, "This is the most intense suck-up I’ve ever seen. If you want to be VP that much, it’s a sign you shouldn’t be the pick." Another one said, "Nothing makes you seem like you are fit for leadership quite like sucking up to the boss's son in hopes of getting the VP slot on a losing ticket."

Several other users also had the same opinion as one person said, "God damn, dude. Have some dignity," while another person said, "'Pick me! Pick me for vice president! Please! Please! Pick me!' – J.D. Vance." A lot of users also didn't agree with what Vance said as one individual wrote, "No, he’s not. He and his family had a foundation that was dissolved because they used the money on themselves. How bad do you have to be to do that? He’s not interested in America First, he, like his father, cares only about themselves and money. They have no interest in governing."

Someone else wrote, "This dude went from truthfully calling out Trump to one of his biggest sycophants in quick fashion. Not a cult at all, right?" Meanwhile, during his recent appearance on Fox & Friends, Vance said that he's not actively seeking to be Trump's running mate despite his name gaining attention in discussions about the vice presidency. As reported by The Hill, the politician said, “My attitude towards it is, if it comes to me, great. But it’s not something I’m going to lobby for. I don’t think that’s the right attitude to take towards it, and you know maybe, Trump respects that. Maybe he doesn’t, but that’s ultimately his call."

He stated that he hadn't spoken about it with Trump, but Vance clarified, “Look, it’s ultimately Donald Trump’s decision. There’s a lot of talented people to pick from. And look, I’m glad it’s not my decision because there are so many good people. But as I’ve said to other people, I have not talked to Donald Trump about it. I’m very interested in helping him out whatever that looks like." Vance was earlier a strong Trump critic but has now became a staunch supporter.