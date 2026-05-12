Trump’s Oval Office Misstep Overshadows DOL’s $120,000 IVF Insurance’s Second Goal

The United States Department of Labor (DOL) proposed a new rule. It would structure employer-sponsored fertility coverage. It would also set a lifetime cap of $120,000 per person, according to Atlanta Blackstar. The proposal marks a major shift in workplace health insurance. It moves the focus toward reproductive care treatments, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF).

According to reports, reproductive care has been an important issue receiving inconsistent attention over the last few years. Several families have struggled to afford IVF as a way to expand their families. The insurance would create a useful plan that covers fertility issues and provides access to IVF. However, it would not fully remove out-of-pocket costs for employers.

According to The Hill, the fertility plan’s structure is similar to other limited excepted benefits. Eligible services include diagnosis, management, and treatment of infertility and related reproductive health conditions.

At the direction of President Trump, the Department of Labor in collaboration with @HHSGov and @USTreasury has released a proposed rule to expand access to fertility benefits. This would give employers a flexible new option to help workers seeking fertility care and advances… pic.twitter.com/bejuxhH1Ye — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) May 10, 2026

The proposal builds on an executive order signed by Donald Trump in February. That order directed policy recommendations to reduce fertility treatment costs.

The rule also has a second goal. It aims to encourage earlier care by improving access to diagnostic services and fertility consultations. Officials say the plan encourages patients to address underlying medical issues first. This could lower the need for more invasive and costly treatments. Those include IVF or intrauterine insemination (IUI).

A single IVF cycle can cost between $15,000 and $30,000 in the U.S. That price typically covers clinic procedures, blood tests, fertility medications, and embryo genetic testing, according to the White House.

The total cost can vary widely depending on the treatment plan, fertility clinic, medications, and other factors. The latest proposal also links fertility benefits to standard insurance categories. These include plans like dental or vision coverage. The goal is to improve access.

Trump has publicly backedthe effort. He frames it as part of a wider plan to help families grow. Therefore, the Department of Labor is pushing the policy through agency channels rather than through Congress.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. encouraged the fertility insurance plan and issued an official statement for it, highlighting how the declining birth rate has been a challenge for the nation in recent years and what the plan offers to address in future.

.@SecKennedy outlines America’s fertility crisis: “We now have a fertility rate officially of 1.57, and that’s down from 1920…it was at 3.26.” “It’s way below the replacement rate which is 2.1.” “It is actually approaching the rates they have in China and Japan.” pic.twitter.com/JP3vN6x7kI — HHS Rapid Response (@HHSResponse) May 11, 2026

“Under President Trump’s leadership, this rule expands access to fertility care and gives more Americans a real path to starting and growing their families,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump held a May 11 White House event with fertility advocates and healthcare stakeholders. His comments drew renewed media attention. He had referred to himself as the “father of fertility” while discussing the administration’s new fertility plan.

According to The Atlanta Black Star, Trump referenced a conversation with Alabama Republican senator Katie Britt while speaking at the event. They discussed an Alabama Supreme Court ruling. That ruling had raised questions about the legality of IVF.

“She said, ‘Sir, we have to do something,’” Trump said. “And I’m a quick study. So I learned everything there is to learn in about three to four minutes, and I became the father of fertility.”

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Later, a reporter asked the 79-year-old Republican leader about the plan. He appeared disoriented and asked philanthropist Olivia Walton, who was present in the Oval Office, to answer instead.

“A lot of women out there either work part-time or self-pay for insurance. Is there an option for cheaper IVF options for those women?” the reporter asked.

Trump replied, “And what would you like to know?” before saying, “Olivia, can you answer that question, please?”

Online users criticized Trump’s public conduct and took to social media, writing, “He’s slurring and can’t think straight. We deserve so much better,” one person said. “He has no clue what’s happening,” another added.