Ivanka Trump Pens Heartfelt Note For Her Favorite Family Member — And It's Not Her Dad Donald

President-elect Donald Trump’s second eldest child Ivanka Trump has been notably absent from her father’s 2024 presidential campaign because she intends to prioritize her private life at the moment. Firm with her decisions, Ivanka pledged to invest more time in her family, she said in 2022. And so she has, as the former political advisor penned a heartfelt note for her grandmother, Marie Zelnickova, who just turned 98 in September.

“Today we have the joy of celebrating my Grandma Babi's 98th birthday!” she cheered in the caption of the Instagram post. The carousel of photos was a trip down memory lane with glimpses of the time she spent with her grandmother throughout the years. Ivanka added in the caption, "Her stories and radiant spirit bring so much light into our lives. I'm deeply grateful for every moment we share." She also thanked her Babi’s nurse, Rusa, whose care and concern align with the family, per The List. The slides offered heartwarming peeks into her big family including her children, late mother, grandmother, and husband.

From the pictures, it was evident that Ivanka has spent a fair share of her childhood hanging out with her grandmother and mom Ivana Trump. Monochromatic snaps of her, Ivana, and Marie were attached including ones with her own children, daughter Arabella Rose, and sons Joseph Frederick and Theodore James. Her grandmother had reportedly been living with Ivanka for the past couple of years. She mentioned feeling 'lucky to have Babi' living with her family and thanked her for the valuable lessons and stories in another post. Ivanka also marked her grandmother as the most accomplished and charismatic person in her life.

In November 2022, Ivanka indirectly announced taking a break from politics to focus on her family life. "This time around I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she wrote in an Instagram story.

Her statement followed soon after her mother Ivana’s tragic demise in July 2022. Ivana died due to blunt impact injuries to the torso after stumbling from a flight of stairs at her Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan, New York. She was recovered unconscious at the bottom of the stairs by the medics, per ABC News. Her death was ruled an accident after brief suspicion about motives. She was 73. "Our mother was an incredible woman -- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," the Trump family said in an official statement.

Hailing from Czechoslovakia, Ivana moved to the U.S. and married Donald in 1977. They shared three children together– Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump. Moreover, Ivana is believed to have been a very present mother to her three children. Paying an ode to her special bond with her kids, Ivana reflected on it in her memoir, Raising Trump, writing, “Our bond was, and is, our most valuable possession."