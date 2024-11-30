Ivanka Trump Once Recalled Donald Grooming Her for Business When She Was Just 6: "He’d Say..."

Ivanka Trump may have been born with a silver spoon but her father Donald Trump, heir of a billion-dollar empire, ensured his children would learn to be financially independent. In a throwback interview, the former First Daughter revealed her father began grooming her to take over the family business from a very early age, precisely, when she was barely six years old, as per Daily Mail.

"I have notes from when I was six years old where he would send me renderings of buildings and he'd say, 'I can't wait for you to work for me one day,'" recalled Ivanka. From their formative years, Ivanka understood that though their childhood "wasn't the most traditional," it was still "incredibly warm."

Meanwhile, she was also aware of her family's unprecedented success in the real estate business. "We knew we were the most important thing to our parents and that real estate is in our blood," added Ivanka who was born into the Trump family, who were NYC's most famous construction developers thanks to her grandfather Fred Sr., who was worth an estimated $300 million at the time of his death on June 25, 1999, per PEOPLE.

After Trump took over the empire, he pushed his three children- Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump to carve their own niche in the Trump Organization. This prompted Ivanka to start working in 2005 soon after she finished college. "I realized I was given a lot of responsibility without having earned it. That made me work even harder," she further opined. While she admitted that 'It's hard to look around and say we weren't spoiled," the family instilled in them "never to take things for granted."

The now-43-year-old went on to marry a real estate mogul Jared Kushner and gave birth to three children. Though money was never an issue for her before or after marriage, life took an unexpected turn after her father decided to run for president in 2016. During one of her first interviews, she told CNN's chief political analyst Gloria Borger about her unconventional upbringing.

"I was probably 10 years old and I'd call collect to the Trump Organization," recalled Ivanka, referring to her father who always put her on speakerphone while in the office with "colleagues, industry titans, or the heads of the countries." She then gushed over her father, saying, "He'd always tell everyone in the room how great a daughter [and] ask me about a test I took."

But she also accepted that her father was a workaholic, who "made us his top priority," but was rarely at the dinner table every night. "He was building an enormous business and had a lot to prove to himself and to others. So, you know, he wasn't always physically present but he was always available."

New York City real estate developer Donald Trump arrives with his teenage daughter Ivanka Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein)

Though she briefly served under her father's administration during his first term in the White House, she distanced herself from politics during his 2024 bid, citing the consistent media scrutiny and intrusion in her family life.