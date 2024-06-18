It’s the End of an Era: Taylor Swift’s Sad Announcement Regarding Her Eras Tour

After two years of an amazing and immersive Eras Tour, Taylor Swift announced on Thursday, June 13, that she will be discontinuing the international music concert later this year, in December.

Marking the 100th show of her record-breaking tour, the Grammy-award-winning singer broke the sad news to Swifties worldwide.

"You know, this is actually the 100th show of the tour. That blows my mind. That doesn’t feel like a real statistic to me because this has been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life...these moments with you," the Anti-Hero hitmaker told her Liverpool fans during a show.

She added, "The celebration of the 100th show for me means...this is the very first time I’ve ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December."

"Like, that’s it, and that feels like so far away from now, but then again it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour. I think that this tour has really become my entire life," Swift gushed.

She further emphasized, "It’s taken over everything," as reported by CNN. The last leg of the tour is set to rest in Vancouver, Canada, on December 8, as detailed by Swift's website. The pop star has been constantly traveling and performing for her fans while making appearances at football games to support her beau, Travis Kelce. This hectic schedule has taken a toll on her life lately.

"Like, I think I once had hobbies but I don’t know what they were anymore. ‘Cause all I do when I’m not on stage is, like, sit at home and try to think of clever, like, acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. Just – so like, when I’m not on the stage, I’m dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys," Swift explained. The Eras tour began on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and broke several records as reported by NBC News.

It expanded across five continents, reportedly boosting tourism. Swift has been lauded for her global fame but at the same time, criticized by environmentalists for her private flights that increase carbon footprint. Swift's tours in Europe encouraged several fans to travel. United Airlines had revealed earlier that the flight demands for Zurich and Milan increased by 45% as compared to last year, according to CNN.

“When it comes to cultural icons like Taylor Swift — like we saw with Elvis and Beatlemania in the 50s and 60s — supporters have such a strong connection to the artist and the rest of the fandom that the desire to spend becomes even more powerful,” Dr. Peter Brooks, chief behavioral scientist at Barclays, argued.