"It'll Be My Last": Internet Reacts as Biden Posts 'Spooky' Final Photo From UN General Assembly Meet

President Joe Biden expressed his gratitude and promoted world peace during his final speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. His presence at the 76th global gathering was one of his final high-profile engagements as president before the November election. Biden culminated the moment by calling it 'his last' and highlighted his 50 years of service with an X post."Today is the fourth time I've spoken to the UN General Assembly as president. And it will be my last. After over 50 years of public service, I decided it was time for a new generation to take our nation forward. Because some things are more important than staying in power," he wrote.

However, his message received varied reviews from online users; some even dubbed it "spooky." An X user commented, "Spooky image." Another person pointed out, "Weird way of saying you were overthrown by your own party elites." An online user chimed, "Joe Biden has decided nothing. He was pushed out by Democrats who couldn’t hide his cognitive decline anymore."

An X user expressed gratitude, "Thank you so much, Joe Biden. We truly love you. Best President ever!" A netizen lauded his legacy, "Wow, what a journey Stepping down after such a long and impactful career must be a mix of emotions It's inspiring to see someone prioritize the future and new leadership over personal power Cheers to the new chapter ahead and the legacy you've built."

“I’ve seen a remarkable sweep of history,” Biden said during his speech. “I know many look at the world today and see difficulties and react with despair but I do not.” “We are stronger than we think” when the world acts together, he added. “There will always be forces that pull our countries apart,” he continued, rejecting “a desire to retreat from the world and go it alone.” Biden said, “Our task, our test, is to make sure that the forces holding us together are stronger than the forces pulling us apart.”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael M. Santiago

According to AP News, Biden also issued a warning regarding the rapidly developing field of artificial intelligence, namely concerning disinformation, human rights, and potential abuse by totalitarian regimes. He addressed the world leaders saying, “There may well be no greater test of our leadership than how we deal with AI.” “We must make certain that the awesome capabilities of A.I. will be used to uplift and empower everyday people, not to give dictators more powerful shackles on the human spirit,” he added.

As he addressed an audience that included a significant number of leaders who were dictatorial and non-democratic, Biden closed by highlighting his choice to resign as an inspirational moment. “Some things are more important than staying in power,” Biden said. “It’s your people that matter the most. Never forget, we are here to serve the people. Not the other way around.”