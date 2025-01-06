Donald Trump Has an ‘Exciting’ Meet With Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at Mar-a-Lago, Calls Her ‘Fantastic Woman’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. This unofficial visit comes just days before the Italian political figure’s scheduled hosting of current US President Joe Biden, who will also have a private audience with the Pope to address efforts to advance peace around the world.

Speaking to the press about the impromptu meeting, Trump said, “This is very exciting. I’m here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy. She has really taken Europe by storm.” Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump were joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, and Rep. Mike Waltz, the incoming National Security Advisor.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid an unofficial visit to Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence on Saturday, the latest foreign leader hosted by the US president-elect as he prepares to take office. https://t.co/FUHUU9zVbw pic.twitter.com/QnI5ir0dLR — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 5, 2025

Despite Trump’s staff not revealing the agenda behind Meloni’s sudden appearance, the impromptu visit included a dinner with Trump and a movie. It can be considered a congratulatory visit from the PM ahead of Trump’s inauguration, which is slated to take place on January 20, 2025. Additionally, Giorgia Meloni could have used it as an opportunity to push for the release of Cecilia Sala, the Italian journalist who is currently being held in Iran.

One of Italy’s most prominent journalists, Sala was detained by the authorities in Iran for “violating the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran.” Following her detention, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani assured the nation that they are working tirelessly to bring her back.

Iran has detained one of Italy’s best-known journalists, Cecilia Sala, in Tehran, raising fears that Iranian authorities might be holding her as leverage in their dealings with the West https://t.co/QKVif2X91v — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 27, 2024

This wasn’t Meloni’s first interaction with Donald Trump, though. The world leaders had previously dined with Elon Musk late last year when the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris was reopened. Trump spoke about his encounter with Meloni to the press, calling it a positive experience. The Italian Prime Minister has further built a relationship with Musk, having connected with him at a Brothers of Italy convention in Atreju in December 2025.

Giorgia Meloni has spoken very highly of Elon Musk, calling him “a great figure of our times” and “an extraordinary innovator.” Musk has also opined about in her public, calling her “someone who is even more beautiful inside than outside.” Their closeness was the topic of discussion for many gossip platforms but Musk quashed the rumors, denying that they were in a “romantic relationship.”

President-elect Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni in Paris, France at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral. pic.twitter.com/8M1SWvcblu — Ravinder Parhar (@ParharRavi97537) December 7, 2024

Despite Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump both leading right-wing parties in their respective countries, they stand far apart when it comes to certain global issues, especially when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine war. Meloni has made her support for Ukraine clear having met President Zelensky several times since the war began. Donald Trump, on the other hand, has supported and admired Russia’s stance in the ongoing war between the two European nations.

The Italian Prime Minister is the latest world leader to visit Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort. This comes after he was visited by Canadian PM Justine Trudeau, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, and President Javier Milei of Argentina, who have all visited the president-elect at his resort in Florida.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is the first woman to become Prime Minister of the country and has been holding office since October 2022. She has led the right-wing party, Brothers of Italy, since 2006 and was also a member of the Chambers of Deputies in 2006.