Volodymyr Zelenskyy needs no introduction. He has been the president of Ukraine since 2019 and established himself as a known international figure. Born to a Ukrainian Jewish family, he pursued a career in entertainment and comedy, after which he established his own production company before running for president.

As the head of a country vital to global politics, Zelenskyy has all the world’s powerful assets, fame, and wealth. According to sources, his recorded assets were worth about ₴37 million (about US$1.5 million) as of 2018.

Nevertheless, several claims that the president owned an unimaginable wealth circulated online. According to Snopes, in 2025, social media users alleged that Zelensky owned 15 luxury homes, three private jets, a $35 million Florida mansion, and $1.2 billion in offshore accounts.

These claims made the world question whether Zelensky was using the U.S.’s aid to Ukraine. It is a universally known fact that the United States has been assisting Ukraine since the country gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, which only increased between 2014 and 2021 after the war. However, these online claims seem too good to be true. Let’s determine if they are fact, fiction, or another baseless tabloid rumor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

Claims across social media sites like Instagram, Facebook, and X ( formerly Twitter) suggest that the president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was collecting personal fortune and using money sent by the U.S. to manage a war-torn nation. Several people were curious: if Ukraine receives so much aid, where’s all the money going?

Official records show that Zelensky’s 2024 asset declaration submitted to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) had a separate story to tell. First, he owned 15 properties, none of which were in America. Second, as per AFA, officials found no alleged $35 million mansion in Florida after thorough research.

Third, Volodymyr Zelenskyy owns no private jets and has two officially registered vehicles worth $158,000. In addition, he has two sources of income classified as salary, and Zelenskyy’s total reported revenue for 2023 was 12,423,008 Ukrainian hryvnia or $300,816.93 — $25,068 per month. Furthermore, his only offshore bank account was at Union Bancaire Privée in Switzerland, where he held €350,272 ($377,000)—far from the alleged $1.2 billion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Володимир Зеленський (@zelenskyy_official)

Meanwhile, the Florida mansion speculation dates back to 2022, when Ukraine was at war. While America sent aid, it split it into three parts: military, humanitarian, and financial measures against Russia.

People say that Ukraine should be transparent about where the aid money goes. Several supporters claim that proper aid is necessary to sustain democracy, strengthen Ukraine, and prevent global threats while maintaining peace in Europe and NATO security.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Володимир Зеленський (@zelenskyy_official)

As the deadly war seemed to be ongoing, the future of U.S. aid remains unknown. During Joe Biden’s administration, several people in Congress supported Ukraine; Trump’s rising political division after his return has questioned the future of the two countries’ association.