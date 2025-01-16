Trista Sutter, the OG Bachelorette and one among the few who found her one true love through the reality show is finally shedding some light on rumors of her divorce from her showmate and husband, Ryan Sutter.

The rumors began in May 2024 after Ryan went on Instagram and shared cryptic messages, putting everyone on high alert and sending the media on a wild goose chase. He posted about missing his wife and how he wanted to hear her voice, just for one minute. This kickstarted the rumor mill, spurring speculations of separation.

While the media speculated the worst between the power couple, the man was just missing his wife. Ryan posted these messages on his social media while Trista was away filming Fox’s reality show, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Upon seeing the media frenzy, Trista couldn’t help herself and commented how people love drama and enjoy seeing storms in someone else’s life. She told USA Today how everyone looks for juicy details and completely misses the point. She added, “I wasn’t getting a divorce or having a nervous breakdown, curled up in the corner of my house. I was having a nervous breakdown on top of a 300-foot bridge in Wales.”

While Ryan was missing his lady love, Trista Sutter was with 15 other celebrities, including Denise Richards and Cam Newton, fighting for every breath while knee-deep in the most difficult tasks.

Sutter, who quit after 2 days on the beach, talked about how Special Forces shaped her and how proud she is of surviving on the reality show. She also said that she had no idea of posts going online and the media frenzy that came after it as the instructors had taken away phones and she had no means of knowing what Ryan had been up to.

Trista Sutter added that though she missed her family, she tried not to think about them a lot; otherwise, she would have wanted to quit sooner. However, she kept the last words her husband told her- Don’t quit until you get hurt – close to her as her fighting mantra.

Sutter also talked about her experience on the show, saying that Instagram posts were the least of her worries and all she wanted was to get through the day with mind and body-numbing tasks and questionable toilets.

Despite surviving difficult missions given to them initially, Trista couldn’t overcome the challenge that the ocean posed. Her fear of the open sea and recurring activities in water made her realize how she was out of her depth. It was then she decided to hand over her number and quit.

She was hypothermic and even had producers helping her when they had been instructed not to do so. Once back in the warm hotel, She talked with her family and had the best shower of her life. And then she saw Ryan’s messages.

When asked if her stunts on Special Forces have had any effect on her marriage, Trista Sutter told the media that while she may have regrets about leaving the show early on, her husband is incredibly proud of her and that she could not be more grateful for his support and love.