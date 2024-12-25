Is This Influencer Family Secret Fans Of Elon Musk?

The Kardashians often manage to grab the spotlight. From red-carpet appearances to personal moments with their family members, sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian are constantly in the public eye, stirring up conversations wherever they go.

In recent news, prominent reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have made headlines once again, this time not for their personal lives but due to speculations surrounding their association/connection with Tesla founder, Elon Musk.

Curious to know about the influencer family’s history with and supposed fondness of the tech tycoon? Read on to find out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Previously, SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian garnered massive attention headlines while promoting a Tesla Optimus, a $30,000 humanoid robot servant, with a raunchy photo shoot.

The bold photos not only raised eyebrows but Kim’s pictures along with the robot served as both a promotion and a spectacle, which caused havoc in the media.

On the other hand, Good American founder Khloé Kardashian has newly announced details of her upcoming podcast, which is set to launch on X ( formerly Twitter) on January 8, 2025.

What makes the show so special, you ask? Well, it will be hosted on Musk’s social media platform, with each episode getting an exclusive 24-hour window on the site before it is made available on all the other digital platforms like Apple and Spotify.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show reportedly titled ‘Khloé in Wonder Land’ will be made like a regular chat show where several topics, such as the complex dynamics of love, healing, and happiness, will be explored.

Several high-profile guests, such as motivational speaker Jay Shetty and Mel Robbins. Kourtney Kardashian’s long-term ex, Scott Disick, is also reported to star as a guest on the show. Furthermore, she might also invite her mother and sisters to the show.

With 26 episodes lined up in a row, it seems like the reality TV star has a lot to prove. The chit-chat podcast will witness Khloé’s natural charm, wisdom, and humor for her listeners to enjoy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

Talking about it in a statement to THR, Khloé expressed that while X is not particularly known for being a hub of interest and curiosity, as of late, she thinks engagement-farming bots and far-right conspiracy theories are curious and wonderful.

Well, while fans cannot keep calm until the launch of the podcast to soak in all the latest buzz, netizens are also excited to know more about the reason behind this new association between The Kardashian sisters and business magnate Elon Musk.

However, major details surrounding Khloé’s new project seem to be under wraps. One thing is for sure: these sisters have mastered the art of being relevant and are the next noteworthy fans of the world’s richest man.