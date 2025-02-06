Is There A Cold War Between Melania Trump And Michelle Obama?

Following Donald Trump‘s remarkable victory at 2024 presidential elections, his wife Melania Trump has returned to White House. In her second term as FLOTUS, Melania is more aware and prepared. But controversies seem to be following her wherever she goes.

Melania is often trolled for her previous career as a model. Even when she dressed modestly for her first official portrait for the White House in January, Vogue took a dig at her and labelled her “a freelance magician more than a public servant.”

As she keeps getting dragged in one controversy after another, it reminds us of her first time when she faced similar ordeals. From being questioned about her background to getting compared with former first lady, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump has endured it all.

A few years ago, Michelle made a major revelation about Melania which hinted at a cold war between both. In her memoir titled Becoming, she mentioned her predecessor, Laura Bush extended a helping hand when she became the first lady.

She wrote that Laura Bush told her that she was just a phone call away. Michelle further revealed that she made the same offer to her successor, Melania.

During ABC’s Sunday special, Robin Roberts asked Michelle if Melania ever reached out to her. To this, she replied, “No, she hasn’t.”

Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s communication director, also came forward and revealed the Melania doesn’t need Michelle’s help. In a statement to CNN, Grisham said, “Mrs. Trump is a strong and independent woman who has been navigating her role as First Lady in her own way. When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House.”

In her memoir, Michelle also wrote that she stopped “even trying to smile” during Trump’s inaugration. “Someone from Barack’s administration might have said that the optics there were bad, that what the public saw didn’t reflect the president’s reality or ideals, ” she wrote, as per ABC.

“But in this case, maybe it did,” she added. Michelle said, “Realizing it, I made my own optic adjustment. I stopped even trying to smile.”

This incident itself hints that Michelle Obama and Melania Trump never bonded and infact gave cold vibes to each other.

Michelle already doesn’t agree with Trump’s philosophies and even wrote in her memoir that she would “never forgive” him for his birther conspiracy theory in which he claimed that Obama wasn’t born in the US and that his birth certificate was fake.

On Donald Trump’s first inaugration, the Trumps reportedly brought a present from Tiffany & Co. to gift to the Obamas on their farewell. It turned out that Michelle wasn’t too pleased by this gesture. Talking about the incident, she said on Ellen DeGeneres’s talk show, “I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like OK. … What am I supposed to do with this gift?”

The two women also made headlines when Melania. in her memoir, talked about the plagiarism scandal. Her 2016 speech at the Republican National Convention, resembled a lot with Obama’s 2008 Democratic National Convention Speech

Melania said that she felt “a profound sense of betrayal” by staff members.

Melania and Michelle haven’t been seen in public together for years. Michelle even skipped Donald Trump’s second inaugration, hinting some fued between both.