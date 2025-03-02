Is the ‘Kardashian Curse’ Behind Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar Loss?

Kylie Jenner served as Timothée Chalamet’s bad luck charm! At least, that’s what netizens predicted ahead of the 2025 Oscars night. Several social media users are using the infamous “Kardashian curse” to justify their predictions. Here’s why fans think the conspiracy theory snubbed the actor of his win.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, who have been going steady, appeared to be more smitten than ever at the Awards night. The Dune actor looked sharp on the red carpet in a Givenchy suit. He opted for a monochromatic theme with a butter-yellow look. Chalamet accessorized the look with a choker and rings from Cartier.

While Timothée charmed on the red carpet, his plus one decided to opt out of walking on it. The mother of two chose a Miu Miu floor-length gown for the occasion. The gown stood out with the bold cutouts and floral beading. The star’s rings and studs from Lorraine Schwartz perfectly tied the look together.

Even though Kylie decided not to walk the red carpet with her boyfriend, the couple was photographed looking smitten inside the venue. Chalamet was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic but lost to Adrien Brody for ‘The Brutalist’.

Completely foreseeing the future, netizens took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to speculate that Kylie Jenner would be the reason the ‘A Complete Unknown’ actor would lose. People claimed that the “Kardashian curse” would hurt the actor’s chances of winning.

“Everyone saying he’s going to lose because he brought her,” one user wrote. “Ohhhhh he’s losing that Oscar,” another wrote in agreement. “He’s not winning,” a third added. One more claimed that Timothée would go home “empty handed” tonight.

People on the internet quickly started blaming Timothée’s impending loss on the Kardashian curse ahead of the Oscars. “I hope the Kardashian curse is fake now,” one user noted. A second added while writing, “They told him don’t bring Kylie she got that Kardashian curse.” A third added with certainty, “Damn, he’s definitely losing now.”

Kylie has opened up about the theory in the past while explaining exactly what it is. The star explained how the Kardashian women end up becoming the reason the men in their lives end up suffering.

‘The Kardashian curse is every male figure that comes and dates a Kardashian. Their life kind of just goes downhill after that,” the Kylie Cosmetics owner shared in an old episode of The Kardashians.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian have also addressed the bizarre theory previously. The two spoke up about the speculation and labelled it as “super sexist” during an episode of the Hulu show.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen sharing a sweet kiss during the award show. Fans adored the moment between the two, but the feelings did not seem to extend towards Kylie’s outfit choice for the night.

The star’s outfit received a lot of backlash online, with a few fans even calling it “horrendous” while a few called it inappropriate. “Looks to me that she forgot the blouse,” a user wrote, referring to the cutouts on the gown.